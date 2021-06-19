Jack Christian of Checotah earned a Bachelor of Arts in Arts and Humanities from Freed-Hardeman University.
Freed-Hardeman held its spring graduation ceremony in mid-May where approximately 300 students received baccalaureate and graduate degrees. Commencement speaker John DeBerry, senior adviser to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, encouraged graduates to have goals and to live their faith. DeBerry is an FHU alumnus and a member of the FHU Board of Trustees.
FHU congratulates this year's graduates and prays for their continued success.
The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson, Memphis and Dickson, FHU offers bachelor's, master's, specialist's and doctoral degrees. Information: http://fhu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.