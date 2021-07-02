A Checotah resident attending Southeastern Oklahoma State University competed at the National Leadership Conference for the Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda (FBLA-PBL).
Owetha Wilson placed sixth for Computer Concepts.
Wilson was among the more than 12,000 participants from across the country convened online for the Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda (FBLA-PBL) 2021 National Leadership Conference (NLC). The event, which connected middle school, high school, and collegiate level students through competitive events, leadership sessions, and networking, provided students with the collective opportunity to win more than $110,000 in cash awards.
Southeastern Oklahoma State University received national recognition during FBLA-PBL’s Awards of Excellence ceremonies for the collegiate division June 26 and 27.
“I couldn’t be prouder of this team,” said Dr. Luci Parmer, PBL faculty adviser and associate professor in the Management and Marketing Department at Southeastern.
The award is part of the National Awards Program, better known as competitive events, FBLA-PBL’s program that recognizes and rewards excellence in a broad range of business and career-related areas. For many students, the competitive events are the capstone activity of their academic careers.
The NLC featured 74 events at the high school level, 60 events at the collegiate level, and nine events at the middle school level. Events were modified to accommodate the online experience. FBLA-PBL has forged partnerships with industry leaders to underwrite competitive events and scholarships for students achieving national ranking.
