Checotah students serve as pages

Regan Westbrook, Checotah High School junior, and JaiCee Lester, Checotah High School senior, served as pages for Rep. Neil Hays, R-Checotah, at the Oklahoma State Capitol March 20-24 during the first session of the 59th Legislature.
Westbrook is student council vice president, National Honor Society member, Spanish Club president, and Oklahoma Indian Honor Society member. She plans to continue her education at Oklahoma State University and major in psychology.
Lester is valedictorian at Checotah High School and will graduate Summa Cum Laude from Connors State College in May. She is involved in Youth Leadership Oklahoma, student council, Business Professionals of America, basketball, and many other activities. Lester plans to attend Northeastern State University and major in secondary education.
"It was great to host Regan and JaiCee as pages this week," Hays said. "They had a front-row seat to state government. I hope both of them remain informed and civically-engaged citizens throughout their life."
Pages are assigned for one week, Monday through Thursday, during session from the first Monday in February until the last Friday in May. The students work in the House Chamber during daily session, run errands for representatives and staff, and participate in the House Page Mock Legislature on the floor of the House Chamber.
Hays, a Republican, is in his first term representing House District 13. His district includes McIntosh, Muskogee and Wagoner counties.
