Checotah woman graduates Cum Laude

Caylee Williams of Checotah graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Fashion Merchandising and Design from Missouri State University.
Missouri State University awarded 1,509 degrees to students in fall 2021. The commencement ceremonies took place Dec. 17, at JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri.
Students who graduated with honors completed at least 30 credit hours with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.
Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs. Our purpose is to develop fully educated persons with a focus on ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement.
