Cherokee Elementary receives Bush Foundation grant

Cherokee Elementary has been named one of 300 schools from 36 states across the country to receive a $5,000 grant through the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries.
Librarian Gina Batie applied for the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries grant. Funds will be used to update and expand the school’s library collection in support of the district’s focus on improving literacy rates among elementary students.
This year, the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries awarded $1.5 million in library grants.
Many other libraries will use the funds to update and diversify their collections.
“I am thrilled that school librarians across the country will soon be able to update their library collections,” Bush said in a media release.
Grant applications for the 2023-2024 school year will open in late 2023. Visit https://www.bushcenter.org/topics/education/laura-bush-foundation-for-americas-libraries to learn more.
