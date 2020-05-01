Cherokee Nation Foundation announces scholarship recipients

Area high school and university students received a variety of Cherokee Nation Foundation scholarships for the 2020-2021 school year.
The Foundation awarded a total of $245,000 to 33 high school graduates and 71 current university students.
“Now, more than ever, it is important for students to find comfort and hope in their plans for the future,” said Janice Randall, executive director for CNF. “So many families have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the support they receive through scholarships has become crucial to their students success. While we know this is a trying time for everyone, we take great comfort in knowing that these students will rise to the challenge and help contribute to a brighter future for all Cherokees.”
Applications are evaluated based on academic achievement, community and culture involvement, and future plans to serve the Cherokee people.
Area scholarship recipients and awards are as follows:
• Muskogee County: Harrison Crull, Oktaha High School, Cherokee Nation Foundation Award; Gabriel Reed, Fort Gibson High School, University of Tulsa, Cherokee Nation Foundation Scholarship.
• Cherokee County: Macey Conner, Tahlequah High School, Bill Rabbit Legacy Art Scholarship; Katie Hallum, Sequoyah High School, James R. Upton Memorial Award; Jencee Jarvis, Sequoyah High School, Cherokee Nation District 3 Fund; Madilyn Joice, Sequoyah High School, James R. Upton Memorial Award; Hondo Kirk, Sequoyah High School, Cherokee Scholars; Meghan Lucas, Sequoyah High School, Sequoyah High School Alumni Association Scholarship; Baylee Lynn, Tahlequah High School, Cherokee Scholars; Jacey Smith, Oklahoma State University, Cherokee Nation Businesses Scholarship; Chelbie Turtle, Sequoyah High School, Sequoyah High School Alumni Association Scholarship; Lillie Vann, Tahlequah High School, Anna Belle Mitchell Memorial Scholarship; Solomon Winn, Sequoyah High School, Cherokee Scholars.
• McIntosh County: Brayden Rodden, Abilene Christian University, HP Engineering Scholarship.
• Wagoner County: Ashley Jobe, Wagoner High School, Cherokee Scholars.
