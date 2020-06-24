Gabriella Chitwood, a senior dance education major from Muskogee, received the Richard Denson Endowed Scholarship for Dance and the Institute of Hope Scholarship from the University of Central Oklahoma College of Fine Arts and Design.
“Our mission to educate first-generation collegiate students, and to provide the Metro with a job-ready workforce is increasingly challenged by state funding cuts to higher education,” said Steven Hansen, M.F.A., dean of CFAD.
“Many students who would otherwise be excluded are able to achieve the dream of a college education through the generosity of our donors.”
CFAD is a center for excellence for the fine and performing arts, as well as a center of innovation for improving and promoting arts education. The mission of the college is to prepare creative leaders and professionals in fine arts, education and design.
