Church helps students put best foot forward

LifePoint Church members use the Sole Mission ministry to offer shoes for youth.
"I feel like that's what God has called us to do is take care of the community, and if we can do it by putting shoes on kids' feet, then that's one thing we can do," said Connie Lane, who's been working with the Sole Mission for seven years. "We're doing it to God, and he multiplies and takes care of the rest. All we're doing is being the hands and feet of God."
The church will give free shoes to children at its Sole Mission shoe giveaway, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 20.
The church offers the shoes with no financial questions asked, she said.
"The children have to be present, because we measure the feet and we make sure the shoe fits the child before they leave," Lane said.
Sizes and quantities are limited.
"We try to have enough of each size. being able to do that depends on where to find shoes," she said. "We ask you to fill out a card with your name, phone number and how you heard about it."
The church gave away more than 300 pair at last year's giveaway.
"I think we'll have a lot of people, with the price of everything being so expensive," Lane said.
Finding affordable shoes has been a challenge this year, she said.
"When you buy 1,000 pair to have on hand to give away, I can't pay $20 a pair, we don't have that kind of budget," she said.
However, the church had a good response of people donating money and buying shoes.
The church also offers shoes throughout the year to victims of house fires, apartment fires, floods or to those with other needs, Lane said.
"We gave away almost every pair we had last year, and I try to start with with 1,000 pairs," she said. "The schools call us and say 'hey, we need a pair of shoes, they're a size 5.' We take them shoes."
The church raises the money through the year to buy the shoes.
The church also welcomes donations of money or new tennis shoes, she said.
"Any money or new shoes can be dropped at the church from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., she said.
If you go
WHAT: Sole Mission Shoe Giveaway.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 20.
WHERE: LifePoint Church, 2200 S. 32nd St.
