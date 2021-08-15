Students can get shoes, backpacks and funding for school at two church giveaways this month.
Timothy Baptist Church will distribute backpacks with $20 Walmart gift cards at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at The Lodge on Fern Mountain. People also can get help paying utility bills.
"We wanted to do something a little more practical," said Timothy Pastor Kelly Payne. "We saw that a lot of people are doing school supplies and other things, so that's when we decided to do utilities. We thought if we did utilities, it would free up enough money for people to do something else they need to do while school is starting."
People do not need to have school children to receive utility help, Payne said.
"We're offering utility assistance of up to $150 per household," Payne said. "If it doesn't pay the whole bill, we can write the check to the company and it will help with the next bill."
People can bring a due or past-due water, electricity or gas bill to the event, said.
"We have several thousand dollars we set aside so we can do that, so I figure we can help a lot of people with that," he said.
People also can visit Shorty the Bus to get free snow cones, Payne said.
He said on Wednesday that the church has 120 backpacks.
LifePoint Church has nearly 900 pairs of shoes to be given away from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 21 during its annual Mark Chitwood Sole Mission Shoe Give-a-way.
"We receive so many calls where people have a need," said Vanessa Anderson, church secretary. "We do what we can to help, but this was another way we could give back to the community. Seeing the children's faces light up once they received the new pair of shoes is priceless."
The church has hosted the giveaway since 2014. Two years ago, LifePoint paired with Boulevard Christian Church for a Better Together clothing and shoe giveaway.
That joint event was halted in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, LifePoint was still able to give 300 pairs of shoes away in a smaller event in 2020, Anderson said.
The church will take precautions against potential germ-spreading this year, she said. Every shoe station will be sanitized after each person. Sanitizer stations will be available. Visitors are encouraged to keep a social distance.
Children must be present to receive shoes. There are no income requirements.
"We basically have a day where we let the community come in and they are sized and they can start school with new shoes," she said. "We raise money to buy shoes throughout the year, and we have the shoe drive."
If you go
WHAT: Backpack and gift card giveaway.
WHEN: 5:30-7 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: The Lodge on Fern Mountain, 5000 W. Fern Mountain Road.
WHAT: LifePoint Church Sole Mission Shoe Giveaway.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 21.
WHERE: LifePoint Church, 2200 S. 32nd St.
