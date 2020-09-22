Hilldale and Muskogee Public Schools and the City of Muskogee put their commitment to work together in writing through a Memorandum of Understanding.
The memorandum, drafted by Mayor Marlon Coleman, says the school districts and the City of Muskogee would share resources and coordinate efforts during a pandemic, natural disaster or other emergency. Another part says the city and schools would advocate for good, affordable housing. The agreement also says the city and schools would coordinate activities and resources "for the betterment of young people and their families."
"What I see happening is through the mayor's leadership and the other things that have been going on, we are transitioning into being a community working together," Muskogee School Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall said.
Hilldale Superintendent Erik Puckett said he hopes to see a continued partnership through the memorandum.
"At anytime there's a need for the city, that the schools will work with the city and continue to do the things we've been doing," Puckett said. "We have a good working relationship with the city. Muskogee Public Schools does as well. Mayor Coleman's done a good job of fostering those relationships."
The school boards approved the memorandum of understanding at recent meetings.
Coleman said he wanted the city and school to "form meaningful relationships, meaningful gatherings where we can actually accomplish things together."
"One of the key things we're going to focus on is to be able to share resources," Coleman said during the Muskogee school board meeting. "During a pandemic, for example, do we have facilities, do we have money, do we have space."
The city and school districts could work together to improve Wi-Fi access for students, share buildings and share technical staff, he said.
"We are committed as a city to take it to the next level," Coleman said.
Mendenhall said Muskogee has "really stretched its arms out wide" to help during the COVID-19 pandemic. He cited the City of Muskogee Foundation's and the city's weekly food box giveaway during July and August as an example.
Muskogee School Board member Tommy Anderson said he appreciated the city involving school districts in the memorandum.
"A city is only good as its education system," he said.
Puckett said it's everyone's role to have better education and a better community.
He said he and Mendenhall sat on a committee to help bring a new housing addition to Muskogee.
