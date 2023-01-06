Traffic on narrow Smith Ferry Road must stop when buses pull out of Hilldale High and Hilldale Middle Schools.
That's not the two-lane road's only problem, Hilldale Superintendent Erik Puckett said.
"Any time we get any kind of rain, we get water across the road," Puckett said. "And then the road literally is starting to fall apart. There's no curb, no access on the side, if you have any issues, to really turn your vehicles in and out. There's a lot of traffic on that road."
The City of Muskogee could begin work soon on a multi-year project to widen Smith Ferry to three lanes and install storm sewers between Main Street and Gulick Street.
First, the city must lay pipe along Orchard Parkway across from Hilldale, then lay an underground storm sewer and build a detention pond.
Stewart said city crews are waiting for a notice within the next week to start work on the Orchard Parkway pipe. He said pipes collapsed in on the parkway and replacement will improve drainage.
A stormwater detention pond is to be built across from and east of Hilldale's bus barn, he said. Property already has been acquired and engineering planning is nearly finished.
"The actual road construction is probably a year, possibly two years away," Stewart said. "All this drainage work has to get done first."
The project originally was estimated at about $11 million, Stewart said.
"It's hard to put a price on it because prices are going all over the place," he said.
Other sources could help, Puckett said.
"We actually received a grant from the Creek Nation five years ago for over $4 million to help pay for that road to be expanded to three lanes," he said.
The superintendent said he does not know of any major work done on Smith Ferry in nearly 40 years. The narrow road poses an added challenge to buses.
"You almost have to let cars go by and clear a pass before you're able to turn on Cherokee or on Gulick to make it safely without risking hitting a vehicle and going into a ditch. School buses must let cars pass until they turn on Cherokee or Gulick," he said. "We have to stop traffic and try to get the buses out. It's a very narrow road."
Puckett said there are about 100 cars in the high school/middle school parking lot, including those of high school students.
Stewart shares the concern.
"When you're talking about Hilldale High School, you're talking about a lot of first-time drivers that are on a road thats narrow and has very poor drainage," he said.
