City to honor veterans from each branch of service

Muskogee honors five members of five branches of the armed forces Wednesday at its Veterans Day Ceremony.
Each member as a story.
The ceremony, 11 a.m. Wednesday at Depot Green, will feature five grand marshals:
• U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gloria Stephenson.
• U.S. Marines Sgt. Kenneth L. Johnson.
• U.S. Navy CPO Dan Barrett.
• U.S. Air Force Sr. Master Sgt. Raul Rizo.
• U.S. Coast Guard CWO Bill Rhoades.
Muskogee Parks and Recreation Special Projects Coordinator Joel Everett said the ceremony committee felt this was a good year to honor representatives from each branch. Concern about spreading the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 prompted the committee to forego a parade this year.
“There are just thousands of veterans out there we could have chosen from over the years,” Everett said. “It’s kind of a year to do a little bit more on that, because we had more time, from the parade not happening.”
Muskogee High School’s Pride of Muskogee marching band will play an armed forces medley, as well as the national anthem.
Stephenson, who lives in Okay, said she served from 1974 to 2009. She recalled riding with her mother and seeing a sign at the U.S. Army Reserve Center.
“I thought to myself, I wonder what it would be like being in it,” she said. “I had my mom bring me back over there and I joined.”
Stephenson said she started part time with the 827th Supply Co. in Muskogee.
“I went so many places,” she said, adding that she went to Camp Gruber, Fort Chaffee, Texarkana and Fort Hood in Texas.
She also served in California for a year and six months.
She said she served her country by working in the supply unit. She said she had to learn to drive a variety of military vehicles, including driving a Humvee on the sand banks in the Arkansas River.
Kenneth Johnson of Muskogee spent four years in the U.S. Marine Corps, then 17 with the U.S. Army National Guard.
The New York native said his Marine service included the Tet Offensive during the Vietnam War. His time in the U.S. Army National Guard included the Persian Gulf War.
Dan Barrett of Coweta recalled growing up in a Navy family. He said he joined the Navy shortly after his brother and they served on the same ship, the USS Bainbridge, which was in the Gulf of Tonkin during the Vietnam War. Barrett said he did communications on the ship.
“The draft was still going when I joined,” he said. “I signed up before I graduated. I was just 17.”
Barrett said there was never any intention of not signing up to serve.
He said he feels humbled to be honored on Veterans Day.
“I belong to a motorcycle group of combat veterans,” he said. “There’s a lot of guys in there that’s been through a lot more than I’ll ever think about, because they’ve been through the Army and the Marines.”
Johnson said he feels he served his country by helping out his fellow Marines and soldiers. He said he feels honored to be recognized at Wednesday’s ceremony.
“I just believe in a free country and everyone being free,” he said.
Rizo, of Muskogee, served in the U.S. Air Force from 1965 to 1991.
“It certainly is an honor to represent the branch and the many airmen and officers who have served and are serving,” he said. “Certainly my loyalty, if I have one other than to the United States, is to the Air Force. I spent 25 and a half years with them.”
He said he served primarily in education and training support for missile support units and aircraft units. He served overseas in Germany and Thailand during the Vietnam War.
Rizo said he saw many changes in computers, technology and aircraft over the years.
Rhoades, an Illinois native, recalled joining the Coast Guard after experiencing major Mississippi River flooding in the 1970s. He said he watched how the Coast Guard helped flood relief.
Through 27 years, Rhoades served in New Orleans, New York City, Alaska and Detroit. He recalled doing a search and rescue for a fishing vessel Halloween night in 1987.
“What I really loved about the Coast Guard is that it gave me the opportunity to really help our country by saving lives and property and serving in this country,” he said, adding that the Coast Guard has been involved in all U.S. conflicts since its inception in 1790.
Rhoades serves veterans as director of Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
Everett said medals will be given to each veteran attending Wednesday’s ceremony.
“It’s a way to say thank you these guys and gals individually,” Everett said. “And a lot of them may not have been thanked individually ever.”
He said they want to honor individuals serving “in every walk of the service.”
“Whether they were combat soldiers, infantry, clerks or doctors, nurses, or whoever,” Everett said.
To meet COVID-19 safety measures, the medals will be handed out in plastic bags by people wearing gloves.
Everett said the committee will set up 100 seats, spaced safely apart. Face masks are strongly encouraged.
Volunteers will hand out face masks.
If you go
WHAT: Muskogee Veterans Day Ceremony, 2020.
WHEN: 11 a.m. Wednesday.
WHERE: Depot Green, Second and Elgin streets.
GRAND MARSHALS: U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gloria Stephenson, Ret.; U.S. Marines Sgt. Kenneth L. Johnson and Ret. Ok Nat’l Guard; U.S. Navy AWC Dan Barrett; U.S. Air Force Sr. Master Sgt. Raul Rizo, Ret.; U.S. Coast Guard CWO Bill Rhoades, Ret.
