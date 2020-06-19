Class of 2020 endured many 'firsts'

Friday’s Muskogee High School commencement ceremony showed just how different this year has been for the MHS Class of 2020.
Seniors gathered on the last evening of spring across Court Street from Indian Bowl Stadium, then made their way to their seats to a recording of “Pomp and Circumstance.” Many wore face masks. They sat six feet apart during a shortened ceremony.
“This class, Class of 2020, you are amazing,” Senior Class President Riley Schuler told her classmates. “It was our senior year, and there has never been another one like it. Our class is special and unique in so many ways.”
She said the class began the senior year last August. This was the first year Muskogee had homecoming festivities that allowed every sport and club to participate, she said.
“We had classes, friends, sports, Thanksgiving and Christmas break,” she said. “Then came Spring Break and our lives as we knew it at MHS changed forever. The coronavirus hit suddenly and had an impact we would never forget.”
Schuler said the class adapted to “shelter in place, social distancing, quarantine, events and activities being canceled and distant and virtual learning.”
“This is the first class to go complete online classes and still complete the requirements for graduation,” she said. “The resilience of students and staff at MHS to accomplish such a huge task in a very short period of time was impressive. I knew we could meet the challenge, and we did.”
Muskogee Schools Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall picked up on this list of firsts.
“You were the first to experience distance learning,” he said. “And the first to have the longest spring break ever recorded.”
Mendenhall encouraged students to make history by challenging racism.
“I believe you are the generation that can change this trajectory,” he said. “I have the expectation that you are the generation that can reverse the tide of injustice against black Americans.”
Before the ceremony, MHS senior John Guinn said he felt “excited and nervous at the same time.”
“I’m nervous because there’s a lot of energy in me,” he said. “I’m still trying to process everything. It’s kind of a big night.”
Guinn was one of many students who wore a face mask.
“I still have a few concerns, yes,” he said. “But I’m hoping that everyone here is safe.”
Seniors’ families sat in groups of no more than six in the bleachers. Even with that distancing, the bleachers were full.
Darryl Brown wore a mask and a T-shirt proclaiming he’s the dad of an MHS graduate. He said his daughter D’Asia Brown worked hard during her high school years.
“She made good grades, got a few scholarships,” he said. “She’s going to college on a softball scholarship, made A’s and B’s and did real good. Played basketball, did a little bit of everything, I guess.”
