Linda Clinkenbeard says she hopes she left a good legacy through her 41 years in education.
"I hope I have been as good for the profession as the profession has been good to me," she said. "The colleagues, the friends, the life lessons I've learned and hopefully have been able to pass on and help other people grow professionally as well as personally."
Wednesday marked Clinkenbeard's final day as Woodall Schools superintendent, a position she held for eight years. She also has worked at Muskogee and Fort Gibson schools.
"There comes a point in one's life where you need to give someone else the opportunity," she said. "I've always been told you would just know when it was time to retire, and I did. It was just time to let someone else take the reins."
She said she wants to spend time with her six grandchildren.
"For most of the time, I worked my personal life around my career," she said. "It's time I switch priorities. Getting my house and making it a home again. I want to spend time with family and friends and enjoy not having an agenda every day."
She began her career at the former Alice Robertson Junior High, where she spent 14 years teaching French and science. She was an assistant principal at Muskogee's West Middle School before coming to Fort Gibson in 1995. At Fort Gibson, she was assistant principal, then principal at the high school and became assistant Fort Gibson superintendent in 1998.
Clinkenbeard said she always sought to set a good example for young women. She listed innumerable mentors she had.
Barbara Staggs was an early mentor.
"When I was an intern at Muskogee High, she was president of the teacher's association. Then she became my principal at AR," Clinkenbeard said, recalling how Staggs continued to visit her through the years.
"She gave me encouragement, words of wisdom," she said.
Clinkenbeard also praised former MPS educators Mike Garde, Jim Wilson and Derryl Venters for their leadership.
"I really think that's a lot of the reason why I wanted to become an administrator," she said. "All of them, they were so encouraging and good at what they did. They took me under their wings and showed me the ropes."
She also found mentors at Fort Gibson, including former High School Principal Curtis Johnson and former Superintendent Earl Garrison.
"They always remained my closest mentors and friends," she said. "The friends I made during my career are too numerous to mention but remain as my extended family. I feel so blessed to have been led to a career in education."
Clinkenbeard's tenure at Woodall included passage of a $500,000 bond issue that funded new classroom renovations, new roofs, resurfaced parking lot and sidewalks.
Ginger Knight, who was Woodall principal, replaces Clinkenbeard as superintendent.
