CN accepting applications for college housing program

Cherokee Nation Housing Authority will accept applications for its College Housing Assistance Program until Jan. 14.
The program is designed to help low-income Native American students secure safe and affordable housing while earning a first-time bachelor’s degree. Eligibility requires participants maintain full-time student status at an accredited institute of higher education.
The College Housing Assistance Program will provide students with up to $1,000 each semester for housing costs only. College students in need of assistance may submit applications online at www.hacn.org.
Eligibility requires the following:
• Applicants must be a member of a federally recognized tribe. Priority will be given to Cherokee Nation tribal citizens.
• Applicants must be a resident of the Cherokee Nation.
• An applicant’s family must meet all eligibility requirements for the College Housing Assistance Program, including NAHASDA income guidelines.
• Applicants must be seeking a first-time bachelor’s degree at an accredited institute of higher education.
• Assistance is limited to eight semesters.
• Other eligibility requirements may apply according to the College Housing Assistance Program policy.
For more information about the College Housing Assistance Program, or for assistance with the application, contact Cherokee Nation Housing Authority at services@hacn.org or (918) 456-5482 or (800) 837-2869.
