CNF connecting students to scholarship opportunities with Indian Health Service

TAHLEQUAH – Cherokee Nation Foundation is hosting an informative webinar for Cherokee students interested in pursuing a career in the medical field.
The webinar is slated for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10, and will showcase the variety of scholarship opportunities available through Indian Health Service, as well as important deadlines.
“Cherokee Nation is a leader in health care and we must do everything we can to support the growth and development of that workforce,” said Janice Randall, executive director of Cherokee Nation Foundation. “The career paths within the medical field are many, and so are the opportunities with Indian Health Service. While we are excited for CNF scholarships to open in November, we are also always looking for ways to connect Cherokee students to opportunities that can help them achieve their goals in higher education.”
Registration for the free webinar is available through Nov. 9 at www.cherokeenationfoundation.org under College Prep.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.