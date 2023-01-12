CNF hosting free ACT Prep workshop Feb. 4

TAHLEQUAH – Native students preparing for the national ACT exam can now register for a free virtual workshop hosted by Cherokee Nation Foundation.
The Feb. 4 workshop is hosted in partnership with Testing With Success for Native students in grades nine-12, with preference given to Cherokee Nation citizens.
Through the workshop, students will gain customized testing preparation featuring copyrighted strategies and specialized testing handbooks that deliver significant results.
Previous participants who took the national exam saw an average increase of four points, with some students increasing by as many as nine points, and a select few students achieving a near perfect score.
Registration for the Feb. 4 workshop is available through Feb. 2 at www.cherokeenationfoundation.org.
