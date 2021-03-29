CoMF approves seven summer grants

Seven grants were approved by the City of Muskogee Foundation during its Board of Directors meeting on Monday.
The grants, part of the 2021 Summer Grant program, were awarded to five different entities.
The first two grants were awarded to Hilldale Public Schools — Surging Forward Through STEAM for $14,500 and Starting on Right Foot for $12,000.
"The (STEAM) on is an extension of what they've been doing with their FAB Lab," said Foundation board chair Wren Stratton. "The second one goes with the Band program — they're extending it to sixth through eighth grade."
The third grant was for $25,000 for Muskogee Alumni Band for the Band Pride program.
"They pay for summer teachers," Stratton said. "Their goal is for kids not to lose what they've learned over the summer. They're trying to keep them in the load over the summer and trying to work on getting those sixth-graders in where they can join in."
Muskogee Public Schools received $160,000 with two grants — 2021 Summer Pride and 2021 Camp Bennett.
"The big thing this summer is recognizing that our kids have lost ground academically because of COVID quarantining," Stratton said. "Their big push this summer is catching kids up. It will be an academic program in the morning, and they'll do more fun things in the afternoon.
"Camp Bennett is an outdoor camp for special needs kids. It's pretty intensive — they have lots of teachers and volunteers. It's really awesome what they do with these kids."
Neighbors Building Neighborhoods received $65,000 for the Community Treasures Summer Camp Program.
"A couple years ago the Foundation recognized that there was a gap in places for children to go in the afternoon," she said. "At that time, Summer Pride was just in the mornings. This fills in that gap so people have someplace for the kids to go in the afternoon.
"They'll provide transportation and meals. This summer, both schools are extending their hours — there're going to be longer days and there's still a gap that's needed late in the day for kids before parents can get there."
Stratton said the final grant was awarded to St. Paul United Methodist Church for $17,000 for the Project Transformation program.
"This is all about literacy," she said. "This is a national program. They just do the local one at St. Paul's, and they've done a really good job at tracking their data for how much reading catch-up those kids did."
