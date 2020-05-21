Muskogee High School senior Saveion Adams says he doesn't mind having graduation bumped from mid-May to June 19.
"It's a great way to start off with a bang," he said while picking up his cap and gown Thursday.
MHS class of 2020 will have its graduation at 7:30 p.m. June 19 at Indian Bowl, contingent on all COVID-19 restrictions being lifted by the city of Muskogee and state of Oklahoma.
“It has been our intention since the closure of school buildings and the move to E-Learning for our district to find a way to appropriately celebrate our Class of 2020,” said Muskogee School Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall. “We feel that the Indian Bowl will provide the right balance of guests, social distancing space, and the opportunity to honor our graduates at the same time.”
The 2020 commencement originally had been set for Muskogee Civic Center.
"We are really being conscious of making sure everyone is safe, and it's still special," said Sheril Menefee, MHS associate principal of student affairs.
Menefee said the ceremony will be shorter, with fewer speakers and readings than in previous years.
"We are going to make every effort to make it as special as possible," she said. "The students who are supposed to be presenting their speeches, we have to work long distance now. It will be the traditional speakers, we won't have as many as we've had in the past."
According to a media release, moving the ceremony to Indian Bowl will allow each of the nearly 350 graduates to have up to six ticketed guests while practicing social distancing. Seating will be marked off to ensure social distancing.
Menefee said seniors, like Adams, are taking the COVID-19 disruptions in stride.
"They're really growing from it," she said. "They're disappointed from their senior year not to be what they expected, and not getting to have prom, or those last times together. It's heartbreaking for them, heartbreaking for us. That's why it was so important for us to do an in-person graduation, so we can have some time for closure and spend time together and have some Rougher family time together."
On Thursday, MHS teachers and staff members gave seniors their caps and gowns, free T-shirts and other prizes in a drive-thru at the high school.
Senior Isabella Adelizzi said the pick-up probably was the craziest part of a bizarre senior year.
Adams said the most bizarre part of the year has been "moving everything from class to everything online."
However, he said he's glad commencement was moved to Indian Bowl.
"I prefer that way over the Civic Center," he said.
Upcoming High School Commencement Ceremonies
• MUSKOGEE: 7:30 p.m. June 19, Indian Bowl stadium.
• FORT GIBSON: 8 p.m. June 19, football stadium.
• CHECOTAH: 7 p.m. June 19, Ogle Field.
• HILLDALE: 8 p.m. July 3, football field.
• OKAY: 7 p.m. July 24.
