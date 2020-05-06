A virtual commencement ceremony for New Tech at Cherokee Elementary fifth-graders will be 11 a.m. Thursday on the school's Facebook page and the Muskogee Public Schools Facebook page.
The program will feature the Pledge of Allegiance and the Salute to the Oklahoma flag led by fifth-grade scholars, a reading of Nelson Mandela's "Deepest Fear" by a seventh-grader. Each name will be announced with a Scholar Success Statement composed for each scholar to celebrate their excellence.
"New Tech at Cherokee is committed to fostering an atmosphere of learning that not only celebrates academic growth as well as the matriculation of a scholar from fifth grade into sixth grade," said Principal Reubin McIntosh. "Knowing this, Cherokee felt it was appropriate for each and every scholar to be celebrated for their successful completion of fifth grade and preparing them for excellence at the Sixth Grade Academy at Grant Foreman."
