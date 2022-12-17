Community support lacking at concert

Colton Swon looked in wonder at the small crowd attending the Swon Brothers benefit concert Friday night at Muskogee Civic Center.
"Man, it's crazy," he said. "This is probably the most empty this building has ever been, and this is the biggest year that we've ever had. I don't understand it, but God is good and I know it's going to go far."
Friday marked the 10th year the Swons have played a Christmas concert benefiting Muskogee Salvation Army. Over the years, they packed the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and drew crowds at the Civic Center while charging for tickets.
This year, the Swons chose to play a free concert while encouraging visitors to donate directly to the Salvation Army. Many deposited bags of canned goods into bins near the entrance. Two Red Kettles for cash and coin contributions were in the lobby. Concert-goers also were encouraged to donate by scanning QR codes on the free tickets each received when they walked in.
Concert committee chairwoman Christy Biggs said about 1,000 people came to the concert, fewer than expected.
"Even though it was smaller than expected, we have $72,000 in all our sponsorship donations," Biggs said. "That's before all the gifts in kind, before we add in the food pantry and before we get our tally from the QR code. We also had the kettles."
She said kettle, food and QR codes have not been tallied.
"Our goal was to hit $100,000 tonight. I think with all our donations and everything, we should probably be close to that," she said. "For sure got at least $72,000."
Concert emcee Cliff Casteel discussed the Salvation Army's value to the community. He recalled how hungry he felt when he was undergoing cancer treatment.
"Have you ever truly been hungry," he asked. "I realized there are people who feel like that every single day. There are kids going to school every day and they don't have their belly full. Wondering where that next meal is coming from, or if there's going to be a next meal, if there is going to be something nutritious, that's what's on their heart and mind."
He encouraged those who "have been blessed in life" to donate to the Salvation Army.
Comedian Chris Munch opened the concert. Singer Emily Ann Roberts got audience members off their seats with such numbers as "9 to 5" and "Everybody's Going to Have Religion and Glory."
The Swons began their set with a rousing number. Zach dutifully played the guitar while Colton, hopped, danced and sidestepped across the stage, pointing out excited people in the audience. They played original favorites, including their latest "If Whiskey Could Talk," which Zach said their mother doesn't like. They also charmed with their tribute "Mommas." They also announced a new album covering other artists' music.
The brothers showed their generosity in special way to a couple of Fort Gibson third graders. Isaiah Colbert and Luke Cooper of Fort Gibson Intermediate Elementary got to meet and interview the Swons before the concert. They were doing a class project that involves students portraying famous Oklahomans in a living "museum." They were selected to portray the Swons this year.
Luke said he got to meet both brothers.
"I liked their necklaces," he said.
Isaiah Colbert said both brothers were nice and autographed their tickets.
Intermediate Elementary Principal Andrea Sifers said the Swon Brothers sent pictures to students who portrayed them last year.
"When we started the project this year and saw that they were going to be in Muskogee, we were able to reach their publicist and worked out the two coming to visit the Swons, and interviewing them for their project," Sifers said. "I was so incredibly proud of such thoughtful questions. They asked them, if they weren't in music, what their careers would have been, and who had an influence in them on their lives. They really represented our school well."
She said she also was impressed with the Swons' availability "and willingness to be nice people."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.