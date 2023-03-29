Muskogee High School senior Larry Poffel gets into playing jazz on alto saxophone.
"I really enjoy feeling the music," he said while practicing with the MHS Jazz Collective.
A fundraising concert can help more Muskogee students feel the music.
The Muskogee Public Schools jazz program will present "An Evening with the UCO Jazz Ensemble," 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the 6th and 7th Grade Academy, formerly Ben Franklin Science Academy. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.
The concert also will feature the MHS Jazz Collective and the Alice Robertson Junior High Jazz Collective.
MPS jazz instructor Joseph Barger said this is the first year the MHS jazz band has gone to competition "since at least before COVID."
"But in order to do that, we need to generate some funds for transportation," he said
Barger said a friend from University of Central Oklahoma offered to have the jazz ensemble do a benefit concert and feature the high school and middle school band.
"UCO is one of the top schools for jazz in the state if Oklahoma," Barger said. "It should be a great concert."
Barger said "there is nothing more American than jazz."
"Jazz was made in New Orleans. It's an art form that is created from many different cultures, African American, Spanish, Native American, Creole, European," he said. "When kids are learning jazz music, they're learning part of American history."
Jazz also teaches musicians to improvise, Barger said.
"Which means they get to make something up on the spot," he said. "They have some vocabulary they have under their belt, but they can create something on the spot."
MHS sophomore Moriah Nicholson said she appreciates the opportunity to play keyboard with the MHS Jazz Collective.
"I got into it to see how far I can go with it," Moriah said. "I like how I get to be free with it."
If you go
WHAT: An evening with the UCO Jazz Ensemble.
FEATURING: UCO Jazz Ensemble, MHS Jazz Collective, Alice Robertson Junior High Jazz Collective.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
WHERE: Muskogee 6th and 7th Grade Academy auditorium, 300 Virgil Matthews Blvd.
ADMISSION: Free, but donations encouraged.
