WARNER — Connors State College student Beth Spears says she tries to wear her mask as often as possible.
All Connors students and staff must wear masks inside campus buildings, out of concern for spreading COVID-19. Spears said she masks up in the community as well.
"It protects us and it protects others," the Gore freshman said.
Between 500 and 600 students began classes at Connors' Warner campus Tuesday. About 323 of them live in campus housing, Connors President Ron Ramming said.
Like every year, the start of school means more Connors students out in the community.
Cowboy Corner convenience store, at the corner of U.S. 266 and College Road, sees lots of traffic from Connors students, said store employee Jennifer Miller. She said the pandemic prompted them to do extra cleaning.
"We just do extra cleaning, clean the door handles and the pop boxes, clean the doors more and the fountains," Miller said. "There is some concern because there is more people coming in and out. We're just taking the extra precautions by cleaning more, just keeping everything sanitized."
Miller said several students have worn masks inside the store.
"In fact, you'll see the faculty's been wearing masks," she said. "I notice a lot of them have hand sanitizers on their keychains. I know they're taking precautions to keep from having to shut down again."
She said she knows "they're taking all the precautions up at Connors that need to be taken."
Connors established COVID-19 protocols beyond mask requirements at its Warner campus.
Dormitories are closed to outside guests.
"If you don't live in the residence halls, you're not allowed in," Ramming said.
Student dining extends into the campus ballroom to accommodate required social distancing, said Dean of Students Mike Jackson. Only four students are allowed to sit at a table.
In the library, only one student may sit at a study table. Computers are spaced farther apart.
Natalie Horton of Jones has a son at Connors. She said she appreciates the precautions.
"They don't let you on campus unless you check in with them first," she said. "They're taking every precaution to minimize any additional threats, keep everyone as safe as possible. It's my son's freshman year, which can be scary, but I'm not scared about it. I think he's in a good place."
Ramming said many students have opted to take classes online instead of in-person.
"You're not seeing as many students around campus as you normally would, because of how we're teaching class," Ramming said. "More electronic delivery. We still have face to face classes, but we're doing our best to spread them out."
