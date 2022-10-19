Prospective nurses got a chance to meet prospective employers Tuesday night at Connors State College's Nursing Day.
The two-hour event, held at Connors' Muskogee campus, was designed to draw students into the program, let them know what to expect during and after college. There also was a lineup of hospitals, plus the Cherokee Nation and Indian Capital Technology Center to talk about their programs — and potentially recruit employees.
"We've invited high schools, we've invited local hospitals, and we have lots of great partners here tonight," said Makenna Garrison, CSC vice president of Academic Affairs.
Lacie Newman, education director at Northeastern Health System, said she also hopes to find nurses.
"We're recruiting RNs at this particular event," Newman said. "We're here to try to increase the workforce at the hospital."
Nurses are mostly needed in obstetrics, surgery, emergency room and operating room, she said.
"It varies based on the department," Newman said, adding that a shortage of nurses has been an ongoing challenge.
And it's one Connors is prepared to meet. Nursing and Allied Health Director Diana Mashburn said, "The employment rate for our nursing graduates remains at 100 percent."
The need for trained nurses spreads across Oklahoma and is expected to rise over the next 10 years.
According to projections from Oklahoma Workforce Development, the state will need to fill nearly a potential 6,350 nursing positions across the state within 10 years.
The data shows there were 39,290 RNs in Oklahoma in 2020, and projects a need for 43,960 in 2030, an 11.9 increase.
There were 13,700 LPNs in 13,700 in 2020 and 15,370 are projected in 2030, a 12.2 percent increase.
Prospective Connors students April Allen of Oktaha and Sara Hutcherson of Muskogee were among the prospects who came to Connors Nursing Day.
"We're here to see what we're getting into," Allen said, adding that she seeks to be a registered nurse, "just to help people, make their life better."
Hutcherson said she seeks to "make a difference in somebody else's life."
Visitors were treated to an extensive overview of Connors' nursing and allied health program. Mashburn told the prospects that nursing involves lifelong learning. The event also included a tour of Connors simulation "SIM" lab, which enables students to work with high definition human simulators, including an infant and a birthing mother. An instructor can direct the "patient's" complications from behind a curtain, then review how well student nurses did.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.