Connors nursing class donates to School for the Blind

Oklahoma School for the Blind Superintendent Rita Echelle, left, accepts donations from Connors State College nursing students Brandyann Brior, second left, and Joy Smentowski, third left. OSB Nursing Supervisor Connie Merrill is at right.

 OKLAHOMA SCHOOL FOR THE BLIND/Submitted

Connors State College Nursing Program Second Semester Students (Class of 2022) donated several boxes full of school supplies and clothing to Oklahoma School for the Blind students. Brandyann Brior, class president, and Joy Smentowski, class member, delivered the items. Dr. Sandra Watson, nursing program administrator, and Nancy Johnsey and Lloyann Bishop, instructors, encouraged the nursing students to give back to the community. 

