Connors State College Nursing Program Second Semester Students (Class of 2022) donated several boxes full of school supplies and clothing to Oklahoma School for the Blind students. Brandyann Brior, class president, and Joy Smentowski, class member, delivered the items. Dr. Sandra Watson, nursing program administrator, and Nancy Johnsey and Lloyann Bishop, instructors, encouraged the nursing students to give back to the community.
Connors nursing class donates to School for the Blind
- Submitted by Oklahoma School for the Blind
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
age 68. Sanitation Technician. Died April 30th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services May 6th at 1:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Hendricks Cemetery. Visitation May 5th from 12:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
87 years old Checotah resident, went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in Muskogee, Oklahoma. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Garrett Family Funeral Home-Checotah.
76, retired school teacher, died Wednesday 04/14/2021. Celebration of Judy's Life, 2:00PM Thursday, 05/06/2021 at New Hope Baptist Church, Muskogee.
87, transitioned Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Service of Memory, Wednesday, May 5th, 10:00 a.m., Precious Memories Chapel, House of Winn Funeral Home, Muskogee. Visitation Tuesday, May 4th 2:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee.
Most Popular
Articles
- Couple's memory lives on through organ donation
- Fort Gibson family injured in I-40 crash
- Muskogee man ID'd as pilot in fatal plane crash
- Wagoner County woman killed in single-vehicle crash
- CCOM announces closing plans
- Three councilors face ethics complaints
- Muskogee man sought after fleeing courthouse
- Area athletes punch state tickets at track regionals
- Wrong-way driver causes 5-car crash
- Tahlequah man, teens injured in crash
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.