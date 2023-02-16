Connors places in Intercollegiate livestock judging contest

Texas Tech University dominated the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (FWSSR) Intercollegiate Judging Contest on Feb. 3, sweeping all five judging categories to take the team championship win. The Red Raiders scored a total of 4,549 points over reserve champion Oklahoma State University of Stillwater with 4,533 points.
Texas Tech placed first in the judging of cattle, horses, swine, sheep and goat, and in reasons presentation, Tech’s Kelton Poe was the high individual overall, edging teammate Cash Horton by two points. Ross Wingert finished third, Kase Lerow finished fourth and Jake Dawson was fifth.
Blinn College of Brenham overtook Connors State College, Warner, by just 12 points to win their division of the Intercollegiate Livestock Judging contest, racking up a total of 3,757 points. Individual high-point honors went to Blinn College judging team member Gunner Coburn who edged Connors State College’s Owen Brinker by a single point. Connors’ Ethan Hyers was third-high individual, followed by Redlands Community College’s Jordyn Davila in fourth and Blinn’s Avery Oliver in fifth.
The 126th Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo ended Feb. 4 with more than 1.2 million visitors coming through its gates throughout the 23-day run that began Jan. 13. A total of $1.2 million was awarded during the FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament, while a new record of $7.3 million in sales was set during the Show’s Junior Sale of Champions, including the record high of $440,000 for the Grand Champion Steer shown by Randall County 4-H member Sadie Wempler of Canyon.Go to www.fwssr.com for more.
