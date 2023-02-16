Connors places in Intercollegiate livestock judging contest

These competitors in the junior college division of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s 2023 Intercollegiate Livestock Judging Contest earned high individual honors. From left, top individual Gunner Corbin of Blinn College, Owen Brinker and Ethan Hayes of Connors State College (second and third), Jordyn Davila of Redlands Community College (fourth) and Avery Oliver of Blinn College (fifth).