Connors receives $1.4 million grant to help students

Connors State College will receive a federal Student Support Services (SSS) grant of $1,423,780 to help more students succeed in and graduate from college, the U.S. Department of Education announced. The five-year renewal grant supports 180 students, and the amount represents a 3.5 percent increase from the previous grant funding cycle for the college.
Connors State College’s SSS program helps college students who are low income, first generation (those whose parents do not have a four-year college degree) or students with disabilities. The array of services the SSS program provides are comprehensive and includes academic tutoring, financial aid advice, career and college mentoring, academic advising, and academic transfer assistance. Such services enhance academic success and make it more likely that students will graduate or transfer with the lowest possible debt.
SSS began in 1968 and is one of the eight federal “TRIO” programs authorized by the Higher Education Act to help college students succeed in higher education. It recognizes that students whose parents do not have a college degree have more difficulties navigating the complexity of decisions that college requires for success; it bolsters students from low-income families who have not had the academic opportunities that their college peers have had, and helps students with disabilities remove obstacles preventing them from thriving academically.
“Connors State College is dedicated to surrounding our students with people and resources they need to be successful. This grant is another tool in our tool chest of support for our students. We are extremely proud of our students and SSS staff who work with them to achieve their goal of a college degree,” said Dr. Ron Ramming, CSC president.
Christina Conner, Connors SSS program director, expressed how excited she is to have received our grant renewal. She and her staff work diligently to ensure success for the students in the program.
“Ninety-six percent of our students who participate in the SSS program have good academic standing with an 82 percent persistence rate," Conner said. "I am extremely proud of our students and am looking forward to working with our students for the next five years.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the systemic inequality and financial hardship which keep promising students from succeeding in college. Student Support Services is needed now more than ever,” said Maureen Hoyler, president of the nonprofit Council for Opportunity in Education in Washington, D.C. The organization is dedicated to furthering the expansion of college opportunities for low-income, first-generation students, and students with disabilities.
For more than 50 years, the Student Support Services program has made important contributions to individuals and society as a whole by providing a broad range of services to help students succeed. This vital program can and does make all the difference.
