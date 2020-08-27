Connors receives $1.49 million grant to help Native American students

Connors State College recently learned they will receive a Title III grant of $1,499,105, the U.S. Department of Education announced. The grant will be used to build on Connors’ strengths and experience as serving a continuously increasing Native American student population and capitalize on regional and national workforce trends that create solid opportunities for high-wage/successful careers.
The funding, provided by the Department of Education, is designed to provide "assistance to Native American Serving Institutions to enable these institutions to improve and expand their capacity to serve Native Americans and low-income individuals."
Connors State College’s newly awarded NASNTI, Native American Serving Non-Tribal Institution, responds to a regional need and the corresponding opportunity it creates for students. Efforts will focus on a new Associate of Science (AS) degree in Computer Science with three sub specialization options. Additionally, Connors will develop three distinct Certificate options, also in the Computer Science field, to provide focused training in the skills and competencies with the greatest regional, state, and national demand.
“Connors State College is excited for this opportunity to provide our students with expanded degree/certificate options in a high-demand, high-wage field of Computer Science. Connors is dedicated to surrounding our students with people and resources they need to be successful. This grant is another tool in our tool chest of support for our students,” said Dr. Ron Ramming, CSC president.
Rhonda Wilson, Connors Division chair for Business, expressed how excited she is to have received this grant.
“I’m extremely thankful for the opportunity as it will provide our students with more choices in broadening their educational opportunities," Wilson said. "I look forward to working with the NASNTI team to help our students for the next five years.”
The program, open to all students, is expected to be available for student enrollment fall 2021.
