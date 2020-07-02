Connors releases honor rolls

Connors State College is pleased to announce the names of students on the President’s and Vice President’s honor rolls.
To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, students must complete at least 12 semester credit hours and maintain a 4.0 grade point average during the semester.
To qualify for the Vice President’s Honor Roll, students must complete at least 12 semester credit hours and maintain a 3.5 grade point average during the semesterRecipients of this honor are:
Muskogee — PRESIDENT'S: Keith Alan Baughman, Marissa Yvonne Borges, Kelsey D. Bryant, Tamara Lynn Clark, Tiffany Ann Crabtree, Holden Bryce Davenport, Isabel Jade Duarte, Lexi Jo Ferguson, Kristin N. Gibson, Elisha Guerra, Michael S. Harris, Dovey Maria Henson, Taylor Zane Howe, Ashley L. Hyslop, Aniston Nicole Martin, Elizabeth A. Patterson, Susannah Rebecca Price, Julie Nicole Rogers, Haley Nicole Sherbourne, Madison Nicole Stephens, Austyn H. Stills, Allie Renee Travis, Margaret Joanna Walker, Darren J. Wallace, Madison Laine Wiebe, Brianna Wiedel, London Wren Woods. VICE PRESIDENT's: Solomon Dave Adair, Kennedy Diane Carter, Bailee Reece Chapman. Taylor Brock Duerson, Lexi D. Dutra, Lottie Michelle Eddins, Sydney M. Fitzer, Lannah Paige Goad, Emma Ruth Hamilton, Nikolas Ovid Harper, Stephen M. Hart, Kirston D. Heytz, Haley Morgan Hilton, Jacob R. Humphrey, Toni Marie Renee Jimerson, Sarah E'lise Johnson, Kelten Don Koehler, Michaela Rae Lewis, Mikayla Nicole Maxwell, Chevy McKay, Kristi Jean Milligan, Jolie Roxanne Moore, Alison Rachel Morgan, Hannah Jo Plumlee, Haley Breann Richardson, Brittany Faith Roberts, Audrey Lee Rozell, Chealyn Renea Sack, Cherokee Sacks, Gabriella Maria Salgado, Quinton Tyler Scott, Chance M. Sheets, Alyssa Nicole Shoemake, Gavyn Orion Smith, Khun W. Thongrarai, Kaitlyn Marie Tollison, Amy Kaitlyn Wasson, Kelten Weaver, Patrick Blake Weldon, Maegen Ryan Wildman, Mackenzie Anne Wildoner.
Boynton — PRESIDENT'S: Sharriell Sharie McHenry.
Braggs — PRESIDENT'S: Mindy Miller-Dause. VICE PRESIDENT'S: Addie Lynn Bishop, Nancy S. Clark.
Checotah— PRESIDENT'S: Rhenna S. Smith; Kyzia Marie Whisenhunt. VICE PRESIDENT'S: Samantha Bri'Anna Baughman, Meara N. Johnson, Seth Ryan Knight, Stevie Janae Love, Seth Adam Mitchell, William Dillon Scott, Destiny Smith.
Eufaula— PRESIDENT'S: Kiauna Shawney Burns, Jordyn R. Dobbs; Tiara Fleming, Abby Elizabeth Williams.
Fort Gibson— PRESIDENT'S: Hunter Neil Bartlebaugh, Jessica J. Brown, Daisy Jasmine Rose Flournoy, Kristin Ann Howell, Kierra N. Milton, Mark Damon Sadler. VICE PRESIDENT'S: Sarah F. Baker, Syann Nicole Fishinghawk, Mikayla Gist, Joshua Harmon, Lauren McKinley Karnes, Carter Austin Lawson, Cianna Nicole Long, Mikaela Anne Miller, Brodee Michael Rosson, Baylee Michelle Scott, Cindy Michelle Scott, Timberly Ann Sheets, Jaren Michael Shelton.
Gore — VICE PRESIDENT'S: Faith Amery Byrd, Gabrielle Katelyn Collins, Jacey Nicole Dyer.
Haskell — PRESIDENT'S: Sara Jenean Dillingham, Tara Jenell Dillingham, Amanda L. Owens. VICE PRESIDENT'S: Sabriah Ann Hoover, Nyia Mayfield, Leah Rose Wilson.
Hitchita — PRESIDENT'S: Malia Ann Ward.
Hulbert — PRESIDENT'S: Channon Louise Rankin. VICE PRESIDENT'S: Krystal Marie Chance, Rayna Danielle Jones, Katherine Daniele Medlin.
Oktaha — VICE PRESIDENT'S: Ashley Ann Fuller.
Park Hill — PRESIDENT'S: Mary Louise Brodine, Lauren Abigail Corry. VICE PRESIDENT'S: Alexandera Lucille Berry,
Porter — PRESIDENT'S: Tommie Jo Beavers, Mikayla Dawn Kilgore. VICE PRESIDENT'S: Andrew Matthew Theodore.
Porum — PRESIDENT'S: Wynter Brooke Rosson. VICE PRESIDENT'S: Destiny Brooke Fraley, Hannah M. Owens.
Taft — PRESIDENT'S: Troy Alexander Bower, Lyndsey Dawn Fiddler, Casey Jordan Haynes, Bobby Hill, Mark Ezra Kautz, Justice Faye King, Anastasia Elizabeth Pitts, Christie Michelle Rogers, Dannon L. Trujillo. VICE PRESIDENT'S: Kristin Hope Allen, Crystal Dawn Cape, Rebecca Jane Cute, James Allen Ellis, Harvey L. Fields, Jessica Grover, Joseph S. Hill, Haelee Renae Marr, Robby L. Mitchell, Molly Mullen. Holden Blake Pair, Johnny L. Slaughter, Shawn L. Smith, Marshal Lee Washington, Angel LaDon Wheeler.
Tahlequah — PRESIDENT'S: Alyssa Childs, Daniale Rae East, Jordan Nicole Phillips, Shelli D. Rogers, Jacey I. Smith. VICE PRESIDENT'S: Madison R. Booth, Summer Lynn Brixey, Julian Eastman Brownfield, Kayla Danyale Dallis, Lana Marie King, Samantha Ann Lane, Megan Michelle McCarty, Ashley Rene Rogers, Josiah Jeremiah Smith; Kiley Loudene Sparks; Katelyn Nicole Watson.
Wagoner — PRESIDENT'S: Garrett Bryant Blair, Shelby Autumn Blair, Mallory Ann Littlefield. VICE PRESIDENT — Britney Gene Ireland, Mikaila Kerrigan Quinn Moody, Caleb Aaron Phelps, Jennifer A. Slade, Nathan Drake Timmons, Angela Lea Tollett.
Warner — PRESIDENT'S; Michael D. Allen, Kimberly Renee Morris, Elizabeth Erin Peebles. VICE PRESIDENT'S: Trenton Cade Sanders, Tristen Alodie Walling.
Webbers Falls — PRESIDENT'S: Haley LeeAnn Cato. VICE PRESIDENT's Addison Jade Day.
