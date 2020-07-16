Connors State College prepares for fall semester

Connors State College will offer several learning options, as well as masks, for students returning this fall.
"That's our goal, is to do our best to provide the learning experience our students need in a format that suits them best," said Connors President Ron Ramming.
He said Connors will offer onsite and remote learning options, as well as combinations of each.
"What we tried to do was develop schedules to accommodate the needs of any student," Ramming said. "We know of some students who, because of work schedules, they need to take all their classes online. We know there are some who, for health reasons or are concerned about the virus, want to take classes completely online. We also know there are some students who really need the face-to-face interaction. We have those classes available."
Online options include live "web conference" style courses at certain times and video classes with no set schedule.
A hybrid option features sessions in classrooms with the remainder of the work online.
Classrooms will have assigned seating. Classroom and lab instructors will either wear masks or teach behind plexiglass barriers, Ramming said.
Masks will be required in all campus buildings, and all students will be provided masks, Ramming said.
First Baptist Church of Warner sewing group members are working to sew 2,100 masks for Connors students by the start of school.
"We've ordered a considerable amount more of cloth washable masks," Ramming said. "And we bought 4,000 paper (disposable) masks that we have on hand."
COVID-19 also will affect campus housing.
Ramming said the housing office is working to keep students as distanced as possible.
"Going to single rooms may not be possible," he said. We are going to do that the best we can."
The housing office decides who will room together.
"Many of the students who live in student housing belong to a team or a program, so coaches are involved in making those determinations," Ramming said.
Connors has worked with its janitorial and maintenance contractor to increase its cleaning schedule. Also, no visitors will be allowed in the dorms, lounges or rooms.
Instead of having one day to move in, students may move in between Aug. 10 and 14.
Ramming said he anticipates about 300 students in campus housing.
Connors State College enrollment open
Enrollment for the 2020 fall semester is open. Remote services and appointments will continue to be available, while providing face-to-face services for students at the Muskogee campus, 2501 N. 41st St. E., and Warner campus, 700 College Road.
• Information: https://connorsstate.edu/covid-19-student-resources
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.