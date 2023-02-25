Seventh-grader Izabella Watson stroked her heifer with a show stick Friday morning, caring for it the same way her father did, and her grandfather did, and so on back six generations.
Izabella's father, Colt Watson, said the family has been in the cattle business for 120 years through Nichols-Watson Cattle.
"My grandpa's grandpa started raising cattle through our home place in Wainwright," he said. "From there, it has grown to what it is now. There's an annual bred bull and heifer sale each spring. We run mostly Angus and Simmental cows."
Izabella and her younger sister, third grader Olivia, will show cattle at the Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show, Monday through March 4 at Hatbox Event Center.
Regional stock show spokesman Rowdy Fewel said exhibitors can expect lots of competition, with a 10 percent increase in entries over 2022.
"Lots and lots and lots of animals are expected to converge onto the Hatbox facility next week," Fewel said. "Eight counties bring their best and all come here to go to Regional."
The show is open to 4-H and FFA members of Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, McIntosh, Muskogee, Sequoyah, Okmulgee and Wagoner counties. Contestants show pigs, goats, sheep and cattle. The week culminates in a premium show and sale, 5 p.m. March 4.
The Watson sisters showed heifers Friday at the Muskogee County Junior Livestock Show.
Izabella, who is in Oktaha 4-H Club, said she enjoys carrying on their family tradition.
"It's fun, because you get to learn about what they did when they were younger," she said. "It's like their experience in it."
She said she's learned that "cattle are just like humans."
"They each have their emotions," she said, adding that her heifer Jasmine is "crazy and energetic."
Colt Watson said showing cattle has long been a good experience for young people.
"The style of cattle has changed," he said. "The style kind of follows the market trends. Back in the 1950s, they were small. But on the 1970s and 80s, cattle got really tall. It pendulums back and forth, and now we're about in the middle. We went from smaller cattle that got harvest-ready faster to bigger cattle that yielded more meat on their carcass."
Fewel said the Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show has changed over the years.
"The quality has gotten a lot better with the technology and the breeding programs," he said. "With the technology we have, the meat additives we have, the genetics. They've all gotten better and improved on their craft."
Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show Schedule
Hatbox Event Center, 640 S. 40th St.
MONDAY
Hogs (Berk, Chester, Herefords, Poland, Spots and Yorks) — 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
Hogs (Durocs, Hampshires and Crosses) — 8 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Doe kids show — 11 a.m.
Market goat show 30 minutes after doe kid show.
THURSDAY
Sheep show — 2 p.m.
FRIDAY
Heifer show — 8:30 a.m.
Steer show — 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Premium Auction Sale — 5 p.m.
