Muskogee Roughers could have a new turf and a new court by fall 2022, school officials say.
At a special meeting Tuesday, Muskogee Board of Education approved a list of low subcontracting and vendor bidders for the new field house and the press box for the new football stadium. The stadium and field house are being built on land between Muskogee High School and Bacone College.
Muskogee Public Schools Chief Administrative Officer Lance Crawley said the 28 subcontractors were qualified low bidders from Manhattan Construction, the main contractor for the stadium and field house.
Work on the buildings could start later this spring, he said. "First of June, we'll start seeing dirt work, foundation work."
Crawley said the buildings could be finished by mid-August of 2022, "so we can be ready for that football season."
The press box is to run from ground level to the top of the bleachers.
He said contract work on the stadium "is essentially finished."
"There is turf to be laid down. That will not happen until next summer, summer of 2022," he said. "The bleachers are about to wrap up. Masonry is about to wrap up."
The new field house will be used for varsity basketball, volleyball, wrestling and physical education classes. The stadium's concession stand is to be in the new field house. Stadium restrooms are to be in the field house and in the press box.
The subcontractors list approved Tuesday includes Vanguard Builders, Inc., Timber Wolf Excavating, LLC; Collins Electric Company of Oklahoma, Inc.; Omni Mechanical Services; Vision Air Services, LLC; Summit Fire and Security; Green Country Interiors, Inc.; DMG Masonry, LTD; Sooner Recon, LLC; Builders Supply, Inc.; Alpha Insulation & Waterproofing, Inc.; Advantage Glass, LLC; HS Field Services; TK Elevator Corporation; Performance Surfaces, LLC; Wiss Janney Elstner Associates, Inc.; Advantage Terrafab; OK Building Solutions, LLC; Doortec; Shaw Contract Flooring Services, Inc. dba Spectra Contract Flooring; Vale Painting Co., Inc.; Czarniecki Construction, Inc.; Felix Thomson Company; First Team Outdoor Video Display, Inc.; Flag & Flagpole Express, LLC; SportsCon, LLC; Dunhams Asphalt Services, Inc.; Aaron Fence Company, Inc.
School board members also approved a $250,000 deductive change order, to $10.3 million, for the rebuilding of Tony Goetz Elementary School and a $250,000 deductive change order, to $5.17 million, for the MHS stadium. Crawley said both projects came in under budget.
