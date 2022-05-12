This weekend could be a cool time to sample hot chili and barbecue — at least cooler than in 2021.
Exchange Club of Muskogee will host its annual Chili and Barbecue Cook-Off this Friday and Saturday at Hatbox Field.
The club's 2021 cook-off was in mid-June, and temperatures sizzled on those old Hatbox runways.
"It was way too hot," Cook-Off Chairman Robert Smith said. "As far as I'm chairman, forever and ever and ever, I will never go into June ever again."
Smith said the 2021 event was in June because the COVID-19 pandemic remained a concern.
"We have to start planning the event early in September, so we set that date early," he said. "We were hoping it wouldn't be too hot."
Saturday's temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s, according to the AccuWeather forecast for Muskogee.
Festivities begin Friday with the Grillin'-N-Chillin' Youth Cook-Off, in which children and teen teams vie for best hamburger. Prizes are $100 first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third."
"It's never too late to sign up for that," he said. "Every team that enters will get a free grill, provided by Lowe's."
The Buffalo Wild Wings hot wings challenge will be at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
Admission is free for the Cook's Party, which will feature karaoke by DJ Frybread. Beverages will be sold.
"We will have some cook teams that will be giving out free food to sample," Smith said.
Gates open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with tasting beginning at 11 a.m.
Saturday entry fees are $10 for adults and $5 for ages 4-12. Fees include a wristband, taster kits and voting coupons for Crowd Pleasing.
People also have the ability this year to buy extra Crowd Pleasing voting ballots for $1.
"If you want to vote more than once for your team, you have that ability," he said. "That helps us raise more money."
Smith said 55 cook teams had entered as of Wednesday.
"Anything over 50 is a lot for us," he said. "We're probably going to end up with 75 by the day of."
A Kids Zone close to the entrance will feature inflatables and bounce houses for $5. Zomac Music students will perform. There also will be free carnival games.
Performers will play throughout the day on the main stage.
Last year's cook-off raised $32,000.
"All proceeds we raise are used for supporting local children's charities," he said.
A main charity is the Exchange Club's own shoe and coat fund.
"We work with school counselors behind the scenes providing shoes and coats to children in need," he said.
"We always make sure everyone who has a need is taken care of."
Other charities supported by the Exchange Club include CASA, Kids' Space, Education Foundation of Muskogee, Fostering Hope, RISE and Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy and Neuro-Muscular Center.
If you go
WHAT: Exchange Club of Muskogee Chili and Barbecue Cook-Off.
WHEN: Friday and Saturday.
WHERE: Hatbox Field, 3601 Arline St.
SATURDAY ADMISSION: $10, ages 13-adult; $5, ages 4-12; free, ages 3 and younger.
Cook-off Schedule
FRIDAY
• 5:45 p.m. Grillin'-N-Chillin' Youth Cook-Off begins. Entry fee is $20. To enter, go to https://www.muskogeecookoff.com/kids-zone
• 6 p.m. Gates open for Friday Night Cook's Team Party (free admission).
• 6:15 p.m. Music begins, Karaoke sign-up opens and Buffalo Wild Wings Hot Wings Challenge begins.
• 7 p.m. Youth Cook-Off winners announced.
• 7 p.m. Karaoke begins.
• 10 p.m. Gates close.
Saturday
• 10:30 a.m. 38th annual Chili and Barbecue Cook-Off gates open.
• 11 a.m. Cook teams open for tasting.
• 4 p.m. Winners announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.