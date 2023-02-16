Council Hill resident on Dean's List

Erin Kirby of Council Hill was recognized for outstanding academic achievements by earning a spot on the Stephen F. Austin State University's Dean's List for fall 2022.
Kirby was one of 1,500 students on the Dean's List.
To qualify for the Dean's List at SFA, the student must have earned a semester GPA over 3.5 in 12 or more semester hours while a full-time, degree-seeking undergraduate student.
Enrolling approximately 12,000 students, Stephen F. Austin State University offers more than 80 undergraduate majors and 120 areas of study within six colleges — business, education, fine arts, forestry and agriculture, liberal and applied arts, and sciences and mathematics. SFA provides the academic breadth of a state university with the personalized attention of a private school. Visit sfasu.edu to learn more.
