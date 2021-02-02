Children hearing about fallen classmates will need help processing their feelings, counselors say.
Counselors were sent to Creek Elementary School to help students and staff deal with news about two students who lost their lives in the Tuesday morning shooting.
Muskogee Public Schools Communications and Marketing Director Steve Braun said the district was made aware of the shooting early Tuesday.
Braun said counselors were brought in from other Muskogee schools to help the students and staff. The MPS Crisis Team also is working with Green Country Behavioral Health to offer counseling through the rest of the week.
Braun said parents of other Creek Elementary students were notified and told about the support system.
“We are saddened by this tragic loss and our deepest sympathies go out to all of those impacted,” said Jarod Mendenhall, superintendent of Muskogee Public Schools. “No words can adequately express our sadness in losing these students, and our thoughts and prayers are with this family.”
Former Creek Elementary counselor Joanne Myers, now St. Joseph Catholic School principal, said listening is the best way to help the children face the trauma.
Encouraging the children to keep journals also helps, she said.
"Just be there for the kids is what I'm saying," Myers said. "When they do have issues about it or questions about it, teachers and counselors are going to have to be there for them, be a comfort to them, not shut people off but let them talk."
Myers said that in her three to five years at Creek, she had not dealt with anything as serious as the shooting.
"I feel for those counselors," she said. "It's a sad situation."
