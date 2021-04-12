County educators finalists for awards

Three Muskogee County educators are finalists in the Professional Oklahoma Educators Foundation Excellence in Education Awards.
They are:
• High School Merit Award: Cheryl Daniels (Muskogee Public Schools)
• High School Merit Award: Meghan Johnson (Webbers Falls Public Schools)
• Olan Isbell Merit Award: Lisa Ward (Webbers Falls Public Schools)
The Excellence in Education Awards Banquet will be held April 30 in Oklahoma City. It is a venue for recognizing and rewarding Oklahoma educators who demonstrate a commitment to their students in teaching strength of character and excellence in the school or classroom. Award nominees must go through a rigorous application and evaluation process.
According to POE Foundation Executive Director Ginger Tinney, “These awards will serve as an encouragement to not only Oklahoma educators, but also to the many businesses, organizations, and communities that have a stake in the character building and intellectual development of the children who will shape our state in the future.”
The Professional Oklahoma Educators Foundation will recognize finalists in seven award categories: elementary, middle school/junior high, high school, special education, non-certified staff, administrator, and a character award category for teachers. One winner from each category will be announced at the banquet. For more information about the banquet or to buy tickets: (888) 331-2763 or email POEF at events@apoe.org.
