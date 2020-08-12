Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. High 92F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.