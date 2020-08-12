As a certified nursing assistant at a nursing home, Kenneth Wood said he sees the value of nursing, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"From the get-go, we basically shut down. We wouldn't let families come in, and it's still that way," he said. "We have to keep every resident in their room. They can't go into the dining hall. You see a lot of them getting bored and stressed out. It makes the job a little more stressful, because they're not getting their social interaction."
Wood began his first day of practical nursing classes Wednesday at Indian Capital Technology Center. He and some of his classmates say COVID-19 has made their career choice more vital.
Many nursing programs have been shut down during the pandemic, Wood said.
"That decreases the number of nurses even more, as COVID cases increase," he said.
ICTC student Barbara Cash of Braggs said she, too, is worried about a nursing shortage.
"The number of patients and the number of nurses are crazy," she said. "There's not enough staff."
Cash has been a CNA for 13 years. She said she works at a veterans hospital and has seen the how COVID-19 affects them emotionally.
"Veterans aren't well with staying at home and being isolated," she said. "They don't want to do the technology and the Telehealth. They want a face-to-face appointment."
Cash said she's not worried about going into the nursing field during COVID-19.
"You have to treat it like any disease," she said. "You have to take your precautions. It doesn't matter if it's COVID or anything else."
Antanisha Jackson of Fort Smith, Arkansas, said she said she wants more than ever to be a nurse so she could help during the pandemic. She said a family friend recently got out of the hospital after having COVID-19, and now is in quarantine.
ICTC nursing students began face-to-face classes on Wednesday.
Debbie Bartel, ICTC health careers director, said students were in the process of enrolling in their classes when the pandemic prompted campuses to close last spring. Classes went online, she said.
ICTC teachers are planning lessons that could change to online or distance learning, in case the school building must close again, Bartel said. "We're preparing our students for that, as well."
Bartel said COVID-19 has not changed the lesson content for practical nursing or health careers.
"We always focus on infection control and infection control techniques throughout the health care profession. And those are fairly standard," she said. "You may find that our faculty will integrate COVID-related experiences into a situation, to make it more current to what's going on as far as wearing the masks and distancing, and hand washing are very basic infection control things."
On Wednesday, anyone entering an ICTC building had to fill out a form stating whether they had coughs, difficulty breathing, had COVID-19 or had come into contact with anyone with the disease. Temperatures were taken for all visitors. Masks are required.
Jackson said she has learned the value of personal protective equipment and keeping things sanitized.
Wood said he learned "how much of an affect everyone has on each other."
"You go to Walmart and someone you don't even pay attention to, you wouldn't notice," he said. "But there's always contact between everyone. Someone who came by and touched something hours before. You have to be more careful about washing your hands because you don't know if 1,000 people had touched it, or if someone with COVID had touched it."
