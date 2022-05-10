Crawley chosen OASA District 10 Assistant Superintendent of the Year

Muskogee Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Lance Crawley has been recognized as the Oklahoma Association of School Administrators (OASA) District 10 District Assistant Superintendent/Central Office Administrator of the Year.
District 10 consists of schools within Muskogee, McIntosh, Okmulgee, and Wagoner counties. The award is voted upon by members of the Oklahoma Association of School Administrators within that region.
"I have had the privilege of working with Lance for many years and I can think of no other school administrator more deserving of this honor. He has had a positive impact on both students and staff wherever he has served,” said Jarod Mendenhall, superintendent of Muskogee Public Schools.
Crawley joined Muskogee Public Schools in June 2019 and has served as a member of the Superintendent’s Leadership Team since his arrival.
He has been instrumental in the construction of the district’s $110 million, 2019 bond issue projects working closely with the architects and construction managers for the various projects across the district. He led the district’s efforts in COVID-19 policy implementation over the last two years.
Crawley has oversight of the district’s finance, federal programs, operations, maintenance, transportation, child nutrition, and technology departments.
He has 30 years of experience in Oklahoma Public Schools and nearly 20 years as an administrator within public education.
His career began as a high school English instructor in 1992 working in the Broken Arrow, Berryhill, and Fort Gibson school districts. In 2003, he joined Coweta Public Schools as an assistant high school principal before being chosen curriculum director at Coweta.
In 2005, he joined Woodall Elementary School as a building principal before joining Hilldale Public Schools four years later as building principal at the elementary school.
Crawley was chief financial officer in 2011 at Deer Creek Public Schools where he directed all funds including the district’s $152 million lease-purchase bond issue. In 2013, he returned to Broken Arrow as the executive director of Secondary Education, supervising and directing instruction and administrative staff. Prior to joining Muskogee Public Schools, Crawley served as a building principal for Broken Arrow Public Schools.
