Creek Elementary Principal Andrea Sagely already sees growth potential in a $2,500 Siegfried STEM Innovator Grant she received Thursday from Tulsa Regional Stem Alliance.
Sagely was among four educators receiving $2,500 each from the Alliance, which hosted a Flight Night Gala at Tulsa Technology Center. Sagely won in the administrator category.
"I was really honored that they selected me for that," she said. "I'd been working with the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance before they were the TRSA. Educators would talk about how do we get STEM and science into the hands of kids. I was really honored they picked me. It helps us further our projects with the kids."
STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.
In a media release Tulsa STEM Alliance touted Sagely's partnership with Muskogee County's OSU Extension Office to plant and maintain a 1,400-square-foot garden through the "Watch Us Grow" program.
Sagely said students began a garden this summer by planting pumpkin seeds.
"With help from the OSU Extension Center, we learned a lot about fertile soil, what kind of soil we had," she said. "What made this worth it, is we had a little girl and we were tilling the dirt, and she said, 'how did the dirt get there,' because she had only seen dirt come from bags at the store. She knew there was a ground, but she didn't realize that for a farm you till the soil."
Sagely said she also plans to update a greenhouse on the Creek campus.
Creek teachers have ordered outdoor gardening equipment.
"Each grade level is going to have a raised garden bed," she said. "Each grade level is going to research what are we going to plant."
Creek will start an after-school program, Club Invention, on Oct. 3.
"The sky's the limit," she said. "We'll have different themes, and they have to engineer different projects. That's partnered with the National Inventors Hall of Fame."
Sagely also was honored for previous work she did in Broken Arrow, where she taught 15 years and she was a STEM specialist. One project was a Broken Arrow Voyage Solar System Walkway, a 1 to 10 billion scale model of the solar system, she said. The installation was completed in June and dedicated earlier this week, she said.
Alliance officials praised her work.
"Science shows that the universe is enormous, some folks go above and beyond to prove that STEM is everywhere and for everyone," said Levi Patrick, executive director of Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance. "Some people model that, as Andrea does."
Among other Siegfried recipients, Barbie Jackson of Sand Springs' Limestone Technology Academy won an additional $2,500 as the overall STEM winner.
Other award Siegfried STEM Innovator grants went to Michelle Rahn of Claremore Public Schools’ Will Rogers Jr. High School and Amy Moore of Tulsa Public Schools’ Booker T. Washington High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.