Creek Elementary recognized as Imagine Reading School of Excellence

Muskogee Public Schools’ Creek Elementary was recognized as a 2021-2022 School of Excellence for Imagine Reading as part of the 2021-22 Imagine Nations Awards announced by Imagine Learning.
Creek Elementary is one of seven school sites from Oklahoma to earn School of Excellence honors from Imagine Learning for the 2021-2022 school year.
Imagine Learning is the largest provider of digital curriculum solutions in the United States serving 10 million students in more than half the school districts nationwide.
The Imagine Nation Awards are part of the Imagine Learning motivational program, igniting engagement and strengthening confidence for all learners. More than 21,000 schools throughout the U.S. were eligible for the Imagine Nation School of Excellence Award.
Imagine Learning uses multiple measures, including usage and implementation data, to designate top schools for the Imagine Nation Awards. The Imagine Nation School of Excellence Award is presented to schools that demonstrate outstanding commitment to effective implementation of an Imagine Learning program throughout the year. Based on rigorous research, Imagine Learning has found that meeting program usage and implementation goals is directly associated with increased student success and academic growth. Today, 280 schools are receiving the honor of being named an Imagine Nation school for the 2021-2022 school year.
Creek Elementary will receive an Imagine Learning banner to display its achievement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.