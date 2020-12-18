Creek Elementary students celebrate with drive-thru Christmas party

Creek Elementary kindergarten teacher Jennifer Schuler recalls special days leading up to past Christmas breaks.
"We'd usually do fun Christmas activities during the day, we build gingerbread houses, then a big party at the end with food," she said.
This year, however, Schuler and other Creek teachers greeted students through car and SUV windows. Many dressed as elves, handing out gift bags at the school's drive-thru Christmas party Thursday. Santa stood by to wave and chat.
"It's so exciting because we haven't seen them for so long," said Creek Principal Andrea Sagely. "We'd like to hug them all, but we can't."
Muskogee Public Schools has been on distance or online learning since Nov. 11 due to a high number of people quarantined or who had tested positive for COVID-19. Sagely said she went into quarantine on Nov. 5 after being exposed to someone who had tested positive.
Sagely said teachers prepared presents for all 353 students. The school's Parent Teacher Organization donated earphones for each student.
"Whether they're in school or out of school, they work with their Chromebooks," Sagely said. "So they're getting headphones, hot chocolate and candy from PTO. They're getting a book from the school their teacher picked out especially for them. First Baptist Church of Fort Gibson made two cookies for each student, individually-wrapped so they're COVID-friendly."
Exchange Club of Muskogee donated coats or jackets for students in need. Chandler Road Church of Christ donated gift bags.
Sagely said each student received a book and is encouraged to read during Christmas break.
MPS classes resume Jan. 4.
Jessica Hiler has three children at Creek — Makenlay, 10; Kinslea, 8 and Brynlee, 9. She said the drive-thru party was unique.
"But it definitely shows us our teachers want our children to have a really good Christmas, and for our school to pull together as a family," Hiler said.
Librarian Cathy Anthis decked herself out like a Christmas tree as she greeted students.
"It's interesting. It's different," she said. "I've never done it quite like this before."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.