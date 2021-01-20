Bacone College President Ferlin Clark had one last gift for a Daughters of the American Revolution national officer visiting the campus Tuesday.
He gave a switch of sweetgrass as a blessing to Denise VanBuren, president general of the National Society of the DAR, after state and national DAR representatives visited the campus on Tuesday.
The gift was made after a ceremony in which he DAR presented Bacone with three donations — $5,000 for the Warrior Pantry, which offers food and school supplies for students; $10,000 for art gallery lighting in McCombs Hall; and $7,500 for a new roof for the Kiva, which houses the Center for American Indians.
“It’s clear the campus requires a lot of capital investment,” VanBuren said. “It has not received maintenance and upkeep it’s needed throughout the years. It’s clear that they have their priorities right.”
Clark said the DAR’s contribution “means celebrating our movement, our transformation and sustaining Bacone.”
“For Bacone to host the president general of DAR, that’s significant,” he said.
VanBuren is the third national DAR President General to visit Bacone in 75 years.
Bacone Vice President of Development Gerald Cournoyer accepted the gift on the college’s behalf.
“We do the best we can with what we have,” Cournoyer said. “We’re not going to be here forever, but we want to make an impact.”
In return, Bacone presented VanBuren with a plaque designating that a gallery of Native art in McCombs Hall will be named VanBuren Sunshine Gallery. They also presented her and three other DAR representatives with ceremonial Native blankets.
VanBuren said the DAR has been a consistent supporter of Bacone for 75 years.
“We’ve been with the school in good times and in bad,” she said. “We were certainly aware that it had been experiencing a lot of stress and difficulty several years ago, and we are certainly pleased that under Clark’s leadership, that the campus is experiencing a renaissance. We are excited to see his strategic approach to the campus, the students, to the entire institution.”
VanBuren said the DAR is proud to be a partner in Bacone’s mission.
“Our missions are very much aligned, for we understand the importance of connecting with our ancestors and carrying forward what was important to them,” she said. “We understand how important financial contributions are to your future, but I hope you understand our connection with Bacone goes far deeper than a ceremonial check.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.