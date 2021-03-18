Young spellers from across Eastern Oklahoma are preparing to return to Muskogee after the COVID-19 pandemic kept them away in 2020.
The Eastern Oklahoma Spelling Bee will be at 6:30 p.m. April 23 at the Muskogee Civic Center. The annual bee was postponed at least twice in 2020.
"The kids really did miss not getting to go last year," said Gore Elementary teacher Cheryl Sanders. "Everybody understood the situation, but they were really excited about it and looking forward to it."
Sanders, who coordinates the Gore Elementary bee, said 22 students entered this year. Two students from Gore Elementary and two from Gore Middle School will compete in the Eastern Oklahoma Bee.
Bee Executive Director Susan Hoog said she expects about 86 schools to participate, down from the 2019 bee.
"It is less because some of the schools are still virtual," Hoog said. "We didn't get out and recruit this year. But we think it's a great group, considering the situation."
Contestants are coming from as far away as Wyandotte, Okemah, Atoka and Moffett.
Hoog said they recently received clearance to hold the event at the Civic Center.
Concern about COVID-19 remains, and the bee will take precautions, she said.
For example, contestants must wear masks until they step up to the microphone to spell, or unless they're eating or drinking, Hoog said. Contestants' refreshments will be individually packaged.
"The Civic Center's big enough that we can pretty well separate," she said. "Except families, they can stay together."
Hoog said this year's bee might be open to contestants and their families, not to the public. She said it always had been open to the public.
Masks also will be required and provided. Hand sanitizer will be available.
Eastern Oklahoma Spelling Bee has managed to generate new sponsorship, Hoog said.
"We're still going to have up to 90 sponsors," she said.
Boomarang Diner donated 200 drawstring backpacks and free hamburger tokens for contestants, as well as a door prize, she said.
Boomarang corporate Marketing Director Laura Danser said the chain wants to give back to the community. The first Boomarang Diner opened 25 years ago on Muskogee's East Side Boulevard and now has 54 locations.
She said the gift comes from the chain's Keep Giving Back Foundation, which was started in honor of Diner Founder Charles Degraffenreid.
"He had a passion for giving back to the community," Danser said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.