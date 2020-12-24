From Ranea Poteet's kindergarten, Pershing Elementary:
Dear Santa
my name is Ranya.
I am 4 years old!
This year I have been good.
I am wishing for a LOLDOT!
With Love, Ranya.
Dear Santa,
My name Is
Josie. I am 6 years old@. This year, I have been nice. I am wishing fora toy phone!
With love,
Poteet
Dear Santa
My name is Ezekiel.
I am 6
I want cars
for crismas
Dear Santa
My Name is Amberlin.
I am 5 years old
This year I have been nice. I am wishing
for A robot Dog.
With Love Amberlin
Dear
Santa
My name
is
Maverick
I am 5 years old.
This yhear I have b
een nice.
I a wishing for a Ry
W ah Egg!
Dear Santa,
My name is Jase.
I am 5 years old!
This year I have been nice.
I am wishing for a car!
With love
Jase Young.
From Hillary Young's fourth grade, St. Joseph Catholic School.
Hey Santa! My name is Andrew
and I am 9 yrs old. I am in the 4th grade.
Life is good if you ask me, how is your life?
Santa, I am going to ask you question's and Im going to thank you for last year's present's. Santa, how are you. Howe is Mrs. Claus? How are the reindeer? Did you catch the Grinch? Also thank you for last year's present's!
Santa, Im going to tell you what I did recently. I made my bed, did the laundry and sometimes I take out the trash. I think I have been good and maybe I deserve a little something.
Santa I am going to tell you why I am on the nice list.
I helped my brother pick up toys, and I play with my brother. We also share toys!. I also help my with groceries! Cya Santa! From Andrew.
Dear Santa, thank you for reading my last letter. I hope you like this one.
Now Santa, this year I don't want any toys, this year I just want my family to come over and celebrate with us because the toys dont make Christmas, family does.
So Santa, if you bring presents, I'll still play with them, but this year I want to have fun with my family because Christmas is not Christmas without family.
A couple of years ago I thought that Christmas was all about the toys, but now I know that the heart of Christmas is love and spending time with the ones you love most.
So Santa, like I said befor, I don't care if you bring me presents, but mostly bring me the ones I love most.
Love Gabriel C. Morales.
Dear Santa My name is Gray and I am ten years old. I hope to have the best Christmas ever.
Santa, I will leave you some chocolate chip cookies on Christmas eve. Santa, the reason why I am leaving you chocolate chip cookies is that every Christmas morning all the cookies are gone. There is even no grams left so that's why I leave you chocolate chip cookies every year.
Santa about what I want for Christmas Santa, I think I have been pretty good this year so, I think I should get some more credit this year so, I would like a nerf gun and maybe a really thick duck hunting jacket.
Santa I have a little question for you. I was wondering how do you weigh like 500 points and you eat like 1 million cookies each Christmas night. But you still weigh the same so that is my question.
I would like one more thing and it is another nerf gun pleast.
Santa thank you for reading my letter.
Hey Santa I am Julissa Jimenez and I'm 9 years old. I would like to say Hello to Mrs. Claus. PS I would be I would be leaving carrots for the reindeers.
Santa, I am going to be leaving you a snowman and gingerbread cookies. Oh, and thank you for last years presents. I still play with them to this day.
Santa, I would just like stuff to paint with. I also want a makeup Palit for my sister because she is the best sister in the world. hi Santa. I have been recently feeding my dog and cats. I also have been help mom with kids on weekends.
from your friend Julissa
December 10, 2020
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Katie, I'm 10 years old and I still believe in you! I appreciate you as much as I love Christmas and thank you for reading my letter!
Santa, how are you? How is Mrs. Claus and the reindeer? I hope they're doing great. I really wish that I can go to the North POle to see you. I'd love to see the reindeer, the elves, and the amazing toy shop! I miss you a lot!
Firs of all, I've been nice this year because I always make myself open for my parents if they need my help, and I've been trying in school. I will make sure to keep my house neat and tidy, and I'll leave some European chocolates and some milk for when you come to my house.
Santa, this is what I want for Christmas. My first wish is that the world be peaceful again. I've been seeing that crazy things have been going on, and I want this to stop. My second wish is that Covid-19 would go away. Things have not been normal since it happened. My third wish is that I would get better grades. I would like my parents to be happy with me.
Santa, these are my three wishes, and I hope you fulfil them. I wish you a happy holiday, season's greetings and Merry Christmas!
Lots of Love,
Katie Ngo
Dear Santa, My name is Khang I am ten years old, and I hope you like my letter.
Hellow Santa, how is Mrs. Claus and the reindeer? Also tell Rudolph that I said hello. Do you want chocolate chip cookies? Thank you for all you do for us.
I would like an xbox because I want to play with my friends, but my mom thinks that I don't need the xbox. But I just want to play with friends an have a good time with them.
I think I am on the nice list because I make my bed and take out the trash every day. Also, I helped my mom clean then I helped my dad with cooking and I help him when he is fixing something.
After you read, I hope you like my letter and I hev been good this year from yours truly, Khang.
From Felicia Wallace's third grade, Fort Gibson Intermediate Elementary
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas is an applewatch, all the - dord Kitty books, iphone 122, a guinea pig cage, or a ferret cage, a ring and plastic Gugchy backpack.
Love you!
Hillary.
Dear Santa,
I want a fish and gift cards and a girl elf and money.
Thank you, Taylor,
Love you, Taylor.
Dear Santa,
I wish for a pony. I wish for a iPhone Pro max. or a iPhone 12pro. Also a real apple watch. I really want a guinea pig. I also want another elf to be friends with Jack my elf for next year. I alwo want aton of cloud slimes. I also want a golden rign. I also wish for a gold gucci backpack.
Thank you from erin.
Dear Santa,
I want a trampoline. I also want mats. I also want a basketball. Thank you.
Colton.
Dear Santa,
for Chismas, I won't a phone, tablat, puppy, kitty, slime, a big stuphed anaiml wolf, to see my sisters Mary and Emma, to move, my friends come back to school, a monkey, to see you Santa, a horse, to covid to go a way, a turey,
thank you.
Love Octavia.
Dear Santa, Can I please have a Drone and a AK47 bb gun and a meshidy and a puppy
Lane
Dear Santa
I want a kitten a poola nightlight and a bow and arrows
Thank you
Cynara.
Dear Santa,
I want a kick scooter and a geco and nerf guns and a butterfly knife and house shoes and beats and legos and anime hoodies and anime posters and anime parts and fuzzy coves and anime hats and shoes and a hatchith. That's what I want for Christmas
Connor
Dear Santa
1. yugio cards
2. hover board
3. Dute disc
4. Scate board
5.Chapter Books
Gunner
Dear Santa,
I whoit a ponchBack and a soccer gool and fifa 21 and a Tholdo jersey and a mesa jersey.
Thank you
Gabriel
Dear Santa.
all I want for Chismas is a electric scooter for chismas and a Barbie dreamhouse too and a Journey Girl too and a nufgun Pleas thank you!
Dear Santa.
O want a jouneal and a book and a note book I wound also want to meet you and I wound want a elf a the shelf and a new pare of shouse and a new ring not plastik and a new puppy and a new lesh and 2 guinea pig
Love you
Adalynn.
Dear Santa,
I want a drone.
and I want a Tablit.
and I wanta dog.
and I want a bunny.
and I want a scooter.
Thank you
Adaleigh
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a books, crayons, colored pencils, watch, a fake puppy, paper, colred paper, a real life bunny, the new frozen II Elsa, play food. Thank you.
Elaina
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a two galexy phones, a backpack, a drone, Santa Claus costum, a toy Reindeer, lol doll surprise doll house, a iPhone x, fake nails and helping my family be nice to each other. A reindeer costum,
Thank you. Sophi lynn cawvey
Dear Santa, would you please get me airpods and some paints. I have reindeer food for your reindeer. I have been good this year. Id like a new backpack so my chromebook can fit in it own powkit. And a new netendo coltroler. Thank you
Michaela
Dear Santa
for this Christmas I want an golden rettreaver and a mike and a iphone elleven pro. P.S. Have a merry verry merry Christmas. Thank's Brayson.
From Creek Elementary second-grader Axton Witherspoon.
Dear Santa,
I want a skateboard for Christmas. I also want a venom toy. and I want to play with my friends again. thank you Santa!
Sincerely,
Axton
These children sent letters directly to the Phoenix
Dear Santa...
I would like a Barbie, a trampoline, and a Barbie House.
Love,
Luz Ontiveros
Dear Santa,
wat I want for Christmas is a pate kite and a scool house fon my my life doll.
Love, Pyper.
