FORT GIBSON — High School algebra teacher Taylor Deatherage says she sought to be a teacher of the year.
"I remember my very first year of teaching, when I was at Okay Public Schools, and I got to watch Kathy Dunham be named their teacher of the year," Deatherage said. "And I thought, in that moment, 'I want to be that someday,' not just for the title, but for what it represents, knowing that your school believes that you're among the best."
That goal came through this week when Fort Gibson Public Schools named Deatherage the district's Teacher of the Year.
High School Principal Ben Pemberton praised Deatherage's enthusiasm and knowledge.
"There's nothing she can't do," he said. "She's engaging. She's personable. The kids love her. I just wish I had more of her throughout the day so kids can be engaged in her classes."
Pemberton said Deatherage also excels with technology.
Deatherage credits Fort Gibson not only for her teaching success, but her academic success.
"They have championed me since I was in the eighth grade," she said. "I had the privilege of walking these halls, being taught by some of these educators. To be able to be recognized by these same people who influenced my life so much, as an influencer, it just means the world to me."
The 2009 FGHS graduate said she could not narrow down which teacher had the biggest influence on her life
"Each teacher has influenced in a different way, whether it was in an AP course or an elective," she said. "I feel like that every teacher has that special role and that special influence in a student's life."
She said she feels she was called to be a teacher. She earned her degree in math.
"But the administration at Okay Public Schools took a chance on me and they got me emergency certified and helped walk me through the emergency certification process," she said.
She taught at Okay Schools for two years and worked with Dunham, who teaches family and consumer sciences.
Deatherage has taught at Fort Gibson for six years.
"Each day, I am reminded how blessed I am to be in the career I'm in," she said. "I can't imagine doing anything else."
However, Deatherage said teaching also involves sacrifice.
"They need to love their students like their own children, because we know how much time and care we put into our own kids," she said. "And each student that comes into our classroom deserves that."
Teachers need a little bit of grit, she said.
"We definitely need to have a 'never give up' mentality," she said. "We have to show students that they can do it, too, even when things get hard, that they can push through and persevere as well."
Deatherage said teachers also need to be humble.
"We've never 'reached it,' we can always get better, we can always improve," she said.
MEET TAYLOR DEATHERAGE
AGE: 29.
HOMETOWN: Fort Gibson.
EDUCATION: Fort Gibson High School, 2009; Northeastern State University, 2013.
FAMILY: Husband, Brooks; two children, Harper and Halle.
HOBBIES: Serving in ministry with her husband, who is a youth pastor. Coaching Crossfit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.