Area school superintendents say they plan to continue quarantining people exposed to positive COVID-19 cases, countering a new state policy issued this week.
Under the new state policy, school districts can lift the mandatory quarantine if they follow such protocols as mask wearing and social distancing. Several area school districts require staff and students to wear face masks, especially when the county is in the high-risk level for COVID-19 potential.
Muskogee School Superintendent Jared Mendenhall said Muskogee Public Schools will keep its quarantine policy in place.
"Let me be clear, I want Muskogee Public Schools students back in school and learning in-person, and I agree with Governor Stitt on the importance of this model of instruction for the growth of our students," Mendenhall said. "However, I can not in good conscience place our staff or students in danger if they have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19."
Mendenhall said student and staff health and safety "is of the utmost importance."
When MPS students returned to class earlier this month, the district moved to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's option of a 10-day quarantine if no symptoms have been reported during daily monitoring, Mendenhall said. Monitoring continues to day 14 after exposure.
The CDC previously pushed a 14-day quarantine, but recently offered the 10-day option.
Mendenhall said MPS chose to continue the 10-day quarantine after meeting with Muskogee County Health Department.
Hilldale Superintendent Erik Puckett said the district's quarantine policy will remain in place.
"We're not changing anything right now," Puckett said. "Stay the course with what we've been doing, because we feel like it's the safest measure for our staff and our students."
Puckett said the district will review the state policy to see "if we can change something and still maintain our safe environment.
"Right now there is nothing in it that would make me want to change," he said.
Oktaha School Superintendent Jerry Needham said school officials plan to follow "medical professionals' guidelines."
He said those would be CDC guidelines on how to handle exposure to COVID and contact tracing.
"My intent is to follow those things that are backed up by medical professionals as to how to deal with COVID," he said. "I don't anticipate any change in policy for us."
Oktaha started the second semester with onsite learning, but has gone to distance learning for all grades until Jan. 25.
"We turned out the middle of last week on Wednesday due to the number of positive cases and exposures and contact tracing we've had in staff as well as with students," he said. "We had 25 percent of the students out, which for us, that's getting up to 160-170 students."
In past years, Oktaha has called canceled school because of high numbers of flu cases.
"Our flu numbers have never been this high," Needham said, referring to COVID-19.
Fort Gibson Superintendent Scott Farmer said officials want more state guidance before changing its quarantine policy.
Farmer said Stitt's announcement caught the district by surprise. He said the state's press release was "not very detailed in the parameters."
"We are reluctant to change until we see exactly what those parameters are," he said. "Once we see the guidance from the health department, then we will be changing and monitoring our policies."
Wagoner Public Schools officials plan to study the new state policy, Wagoner Superintendent Randy Harris said.
Wagoner students have been on distance learning all week due to high number of COVID-19 cases in Wagoner County.
"We will meet next week to investigate these new guidelines with our admin team and our school nurse," Harris said. "We have been following quarantine guidelines from the State Department of Education and the CDC."
