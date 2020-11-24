Distance learning for Fort Gibson High School and Middle School has been extended until Dec. 7, one week after Thanksgiving break.
Fort Gibson School Superintendent Scott Farmer said the district wants to see how Thanksgiving break impacts the number of COVID-19 cases are reported among staff and students. He said he wanted to make sure the district has adequate staff when students return.
Early Learning Center and Intermediate Elementary will remain on normal routines with onsite and distance learning, he said.
Farmer said only one COVID-19 case has been reported over the past three weeks at the two schools.
