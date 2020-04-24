Oktaha High School English teacher Kathryn Yarbrough finds ways to teach while COVID-19 concerns keep her students at home.
"My students are able to learn online, with the exception of one, and he is texting me his work," she said.
Yarbrough has had to reach her students digitally since April 6, when Oklahoma schools had to close their buildings because of the pandemic.
Area rural schools have worked to teach students online or on paper.
"In a perfect world, schools would be able to flip a switch, so to speak and every kid would have a computer,” said Okay High School Principal Mark Hayes. “But in reality, that is just not possible for the vast majority of districts in Oklahoma."
About 70 to 75 percent of Okay High students have access online, he said.
"We publish the material online each Monday, make a print version, then distribute it Wednesdays," Hayes said. "We have a child nutrition line going on Wednesdays, if they need a packet they can get it at a one-stop shop."
Hayes said some students with internet access prefer using a packet.
Webbers Falls School students are assigned Chromebook laptops, though only high school students can take them home, Webbers Falls Principal Lisa Ward said. She said most high school students took them home before Spring Break.
Access has been a problem, however. Ward said only half the families have internet access.
"There are locations within our district that couldn’t get internet access even if they tried," Ward said. "There are no carriers available in these areas, and cell phone service is also limited or unavailable. For our families who do have internet capability, the cost is often more than they can afford."
A big challenge has been to get usernames and passwords for parents and students. She said most of the elementary students had them saved on their Chromebooks at school, and did not know them from memory.
"There were a few kinks here and there, and some passwords had to be reset and some new students added, but overall I feel our transition to distance learning was very smooth," Ward said.
Oktaha High School Principal Chris Burt said the school had to prepare lesson packets for "10 or so" students who did not have internet access. He said 300 students are in grades seven through 12. Burt said the school has focused on core subjects, using USATestprep online curriculum.
Yarbrough said many of her senior students went to work full time to help their families when schools closed. Some students lost the structure of going to school.
"Without that structure, it's hard to set aside time on their own to do that work," she said.
Yarbrough said parents help when they can, "but most of them are working."
She said parents have been mostly good about keeping in touch.
Oktaha Elementary Principal Laura Holt said teachers have received good response from parents. She said the school offers paper learning and online learning.
Distance learning is geared to help students, not set them back, educators say.
Hayes said grades cannot go down from where they were before Spring Break. However, schools must offer ways for students to bring grades up, he said.
"For example, if a kiddo had all "As" but an 87 in one class, and they were going to work their heart out and get that up to an A, this is one of those things where they can email a teacher and say 'what can I do to get an A,'" Hayes said.
Distance Learning Tips
The Oklahoma Department of Education website offers these tips so parents can help their children with distance learning:
• Work with your child to designate a space for learning that will limit distractions as they complete their school work.
• Create a schedule. At times when life does not feel normal, helping students stay on a routine is helpful. Remember to maintain time for breaks, lunch and snacks, as well as walks and play.
• Allow children time to interact with friends virtually or on the phone. This will help them maintain relationships and continue to build their social skills.
• Emphasize that learning will continue even though it is not occurring in the normal setting.
