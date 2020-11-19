Donation to benefit Oklahoma School for the Blind

Patsi Nix Smith and Jimmy Nix from the Nix Foundation donated funds to Oklahoma School for the Blind, to help build a covered walkway to the new gymnasium.
The Nixes shared the donation in memory of a family member who had previously attended Oklahoma School for the Blind. The Nix Foundation was founded in 2007 by James and Mildred Nix of Oklahoma City. Since then, they have granted over $700,000 to needy nonprofit organizations, according to the Nix Foundation website.
The Nix family has ties to the Muskogee and Tahlequah areas.
“We are so happy to receive this gift from the Nix Foundation on behalf of our students,” OSB Superintendent Rita Echelle said. “We are making plans to begin the project as soon as possible.”
Oklahoma School for the Blind is a division Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services.
