Dream Team after-school program continues through pandemic

Students sit at each end of tables in Brenda Derrick's second-grade classroom.
Some students have a table to themselves.
It's one way the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center ensures social distancing during its Dream Team after-school program.
Center Director Derrick Reed said the Dream Team is continuing, with a far smaller enrollment, through the Muskogee Public Schools school year, as well as through the COVID-19 pandemic.
"So far, the kids are the only program we have active in the building," Reed said. "We wanted to start out the school year with making sure the kids are safe. So we haven't opened to public events, because we wanted to make sure the Martin Luther King Center is not a super-spreader. And our main goal is to make sure our kids are safe."
Reed said the Dream Team offers the same services it had in past years in a safe environment.
"We still provide them with a meal," he said. "We still provide them with certified teachers to help them with their homework, their test preparation, any after-school assistance they need through the school year."
Neighbors Building Neighborhoods Program Manager Laura Hazen said the program has openings for every grade except second and fifth.
"We encourage everyone to enroll, because they go on a waiting list," Hazen said. "And if we have an opening, we go in the order of the waiting list."
COVID-19 restrictions now limit class size to 15 students per classroom. With six classrooms, there is a total capacity of 90 students, Reed said.
Masks and temperature checks are required when students come in.
Students are given a sack meal," Hazen said. "And they only eat at their desks, socially distanced in their classrooms. No communal gathering for eating."
Dream Team fifth- and sixth-grade teacher James Webb said students have had to get used to the masks and to keeping six feet apart.
"I think they miss their companionship and being close to each other," Webb said. "We do have chat session where they can get that all out of their system and talk to each other, ask each other how their day has been going and how we deal with the COVID. We always have a discussion over the COVID."
Decreased enrollment does have an advantage, though.
Dream Team kindergarten teacher Jametra Newton said she taught 35 to 45 children before the pandemic. She had three students on Wednesday.
Newton said that, before COVID-19, she wasn't able to give many students the one-on-one attention they might have needed.
"But now I can," she said.
Parents do enrollment and make their weekly payments virtually, through an app, Hazen said.
"When a child arrives at the program, the app notifies the parent that the child has made it that day," Reed said. "When someone picks the child up, they get a notification."
The Dream Team serves only Muskogee Public Schools elementary students and is open only when those schools have on-site learning. The center is closed when the schools go totally virtual, Reed said.
"We have in our contract with the parent to notify us if there's a situation in their school life or personal life when they've been quarantined," Reed said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.